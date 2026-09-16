Lucknow woman dragged on, run over after confronting cheating boyfriend | VIDEO

Lucknow:

A shocking scene has emerged from Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, where a young woman jumped on her boyfriend's car bonnet following an argument. The CCTV footage showed that boyfriend did not stop the car and dragged the woman for a considerable distance. The accused has been identified as Shahnawaz.

As per reports, Shahnawaz and the woman had an argument, following which, the woman jumped on the car bonnet and was dragged a kilometre away. The bystanders informed the police, following which he was arrested. Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been filed at Gomtinagar Extension police station.

The accused, Shahnawaz, is currently in police custody. Based on the woman's complaint and available evidence, the police are taking further legal action. This incident, which occurred in a VVIP area of ​​Lucknow, has once again raised questions about the seriousness of a road dispute. Police are linking this entire incident to a hit-and-run case.

Hit-and-run incidents: Man sent flying by speeding car in Noida Extension

The incident which was now surfaced online from Greater Noida showed a speeding car hit a young man in early morning of September 5 near Ek Murti Chowk area. Going with the CCTV footage, it was clearly seen that a car being driven rashly hit a man who was crossing the road. The man suffered serious injuries, fracturing his legs and arms and is currently undergoing treatment. The SHO of Bisrakh police station stated that a case was registered and the accused was arrested immediately after the complaint was received.

Gurugram hit-and-run accused arrested

The Gurugram police has arrested the accused in the case involving a woman biker who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road. The accused has been identified as car driver Kalyan Bainsla. Police said three teams had been deployed to trace Bainsla. One of the teams reached Rajasthan and detained the accused from Dausa.

He will now be brought to Gurugram, police said. Hours after this development, police said they detained another accused along with Kalyan Bainsla. Lavneesh Gurjar, a resident of Palwal, has been taken into custody in connection with the case. Both Kalyan Bainsla and Lavneesh Gurjar are residents of Palwal.

According to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR had been registered against the accused driver under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing hurt) of the BNS. This comes after police added an attempt-to-murder charge in the case involving a woman biker who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road. The action came after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the police to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

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After Gurugram, hit-and-run in Noida; man sent flying by speeding car in Noida Extension | VIDEO