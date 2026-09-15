After Gurugram, hit-and-run in Noida; man sent flying by speeding car in Noida Extension | VIDEO

Noida:

Days after hit-and-run case reported in Gurugram, another such incident came to light from Greater Noida. The incident which was now surfaced online showed a speeding car hit a young man in early morning of September 5 near Ek Murti Chowk area. Going with the CCTV footage, it was clearly seen that a car being driven rashly hit a man who was crossing the road. The man suffered serious injuries, fracturing his legs and arms and is currently undergoing treatment. The SHO of Bisrakh police station stated that a case was registered and the accused was arrested immediately after the complaint was received.

Gurugram hit-and-run accused arrested



Meanwhile, the Gurugram police has arrested the accused in the case involving a woman biker who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road. The accused has been identified as car driver Kalyan Bainsla. Police said three teams had been deployed to trace Bainsla. One of the teams reached Rajasthan and detained the accused from Dausa.

He will now be brought to Gurugram, police said. Hours after this development, police said they detained another accused along with Kalyan Bainsla. Lavneesh Gurjar, a resident of Palwal, has been taken into custody in connection with the case. Both Kalyan Bainsla and Lavneesh Gurjar are residents of Palwal.

According to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR had been registered against the accused driver under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing hurt) of the BNS. This comes after police added an attempt-to-murder charge in the case involving a woman biker who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road. The action came after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the police to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

CCTV footage leads to tougher charge

Gurugram Police said the decision to add the attempt-to-murder charge was taken after a detailed examination of CCTV footage related to the incident. Earlier, Sia's family had demanded that the police add attempt-to-murder charges to the FIR, alleging that the accused deliberately used the car as a weapon. The family had expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, claiming that even 48 hours after the incident, the accused has not been arrested. They have warned that if the requested charges are not added to the FIR, they will approach the court.

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Gurugram hit-and-run accused Kalyan Bainsla tried to flee using toilet break as pretext, got injured: Police