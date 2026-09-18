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DUSU Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Voting underway amid tight security for the four central panel posts

Written By: Anurag Roushan
Updated:

DUSU Elections 2026 Live Updates: The election for the DUSU central panel is being closely watched, with candidates from ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance contesting for the four key posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary. The polling is underway amid tight security.

DUSU Elections 2026 Live Updates.
DUSU Elections 2026 Live Updates. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is being held today, with major student organisations, including the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI), and the AISA-SFI Left alliance, gearing up for a closely watched contest in student politics. Voting for students attending day classes will be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while polling for evening classes will take place from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.

According to university officials, a total of 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for the election. Of these, 960 EVMs will be used for polling today, while the remaining 40 have been kept in reserve. The election for the DUSU central panel is being closely watched, with candidates from ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance contesting for the four key posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary. Leading up to the voting day, the student organisations intensified their campaigns across university and college campuses, reaching out to voters through classroom visits, campus interactions and social media campaigns.

The university has also put traffic restrictions in place on several key stretches ahead of the polling and counting process. Vehicular movement has been restricted on roads including Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road. According to an advisory issued by Delhi University, the traffic restrictions will remain in force today and tomorrow until the DUSU election results are declared.

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on DUSU Election Results 2026. 

Live updates :DUSU Elections 2026

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  • 9:41 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    ABVP flags 'outsider role' in student politics

    The ABVP alleged that external political leaders and organisations were interfering in Delhi University student politics by campaigning for the NSUI. The student outfit claimed that Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak had visited classrooms to campaign for NSUI candidates.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voted with Satya Niketan collapse response in mind: DU student

    Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2026 is underway across polling centres in the national capital. A student from DU’s Aryabhatta College said she considered issues such as who raised students’ demands and who was present to help students during the Satya Niketan building collapse while deciding whom to vote for.

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election: Counting on September 19

    The counting of votes for the DUSU elections will take place on September 19. The counting will commence at 8:30 am at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium in North Campus. The results will decide the central panel for the 2026-27 academic session. In last year's DUSU elections, BJP-backed ABVP clinched three posts, while Congress's NSUI settled for one post.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election: EVMs to be secured by police

    After polling concludes, the EVMs will be securely transported under police protection to the Multipurpose Hall at the University Sports Stadium in North Campus. The machines will be opened at the venue during the counting process scheduled for Saturday (September 19).

     

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    ABVP, NSUI seek student feedback

    Both ABVP and NSUI launched campaigns aimed at incorporating students' concerns into their election agendas. ABVP's "My DU, My Manifesto" initiative has sought feedback on campus issues, while NSUI's campaign focused on putting "student interests first".

     

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election: Delhi HC to hear violence case today

    The Delhi High Court will hear a matter today concerning alleged violence during the DUSU election campaign. On Thursday, the court sought status reports from Delhi University, Delhi Police and the Centre and warned that it could stay the counting of votes and declaration of results if it was not satisfied with the action taken. 
    The court's intervention has put the post-poll process under scrutiny. The hearing is scheduled for noon today, making it one of the key developments to watch alongside the voting process.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election 2026: Housing became poll plank

    Affordable and safe student accommodation has featured prominently in the election campaigns. The AISA-SFI alliance raised demands for affordable housing and hostel facilities, while ABVP has proposed measures including a Student Housing Cell and safety audits.

     

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Student safety emerges as key issue

    Student safety and accommodation have emerged as important issues in the DUSU election campaign following the Satya Niketan building collapse earlier this month. The incident claimed seven lives, including students, and renewed concerns over the safety and availability of student accommodation in Delhi.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election: Over 2,000 police, paramilitary personnel deployed

    More than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the North and South campuses as polling for the DU Students' Union (DUSU) elections got underway, as per an official. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, while foot patrols, motorcycle teams and PCR vans are maintaining a visible presence around the campuses, he added.

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election: Tight security in North Campus

    Delhi Police have put elaborate security arrangements in place across North Campus ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. Additional DCP Pukhraj K Gupta said the campus has been divided into five zones and 23 sectors, with ACP-level officers assigned to zones and inspector-level officers overseeing each sector.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election LIVE: Voting begins across DU colleges

    Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections has begun, with the ABVP, NSUI and AISA-SFI alliance contesting the key central panel posts. Students are voting for president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary, with polling being held in two shifts for day and evening classes.

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election: Money and muscle politics in focus!

    The AISA-SFI alliance has made opposition to "money and muscle politics" a key part of its election pitch. Its campaign is also focused on issues concerning students and greater participation of students in the functioning of DUSU.

     

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    12 control rooms ready for polling

    Chief Election Officer Raj Kishore Sharma said 12 control rooms will remain functional during the DUSU polling process. Experts will also be available to address technical glitches in EVMs and ensure that voting is not disrupted.

    (PTI)

     

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election 2026: 1,000 EVMs put in place

    Delhi University has deployed 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the DUSU elections. Of these, 960 EVMs will be used during polling today, while 40 machines have been kept in reserve, university officials said.

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    AISA-SFI pushes alternative politics

    The AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Ananya Raturi for president, Akshat Shikhar for vice-president, Stanzin Deskyong for secretary and B Parijaat for joint secretary. The alliance has described its panel as representing "alternative politics" and said it wants to build a student-led DUSU.

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'My Campus, My Manifesto' campaign for NSUI

    The NSUI has sought student feedback through its "My Campus, My Manifesto" campaign. The initiative was aimed at gathering suggestions from students and incorporating their concerns into the organisation's DUSU election agenda.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election 2026: NSUI announces four candidates

    The Congress-backed NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Vir Chatrath for vice president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Choudhary for joint secretary. The organisation has made student welfare and campus issues central to its election campaign.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Basketball player in ABVP panel

    Riya Chhawadi, the ABVP candidate for secretary, is a fourth-year BA Programme student at Sri Aurobindo College. She is an inter-college basketball player, as per the ABVP. 

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    ABVP fields law students

    ABVP's vice presidential candidate Ishu Maurya is a law student at Campus Law Centre and has been associated with the organisation since 2021. Joint secretary candidate Lakshya Raj Singh is also studying law at Campus Law Centre. Singh has represented India in handball at the Asian Games and World Championship, according to the ABVP. 

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    ABVP's president pick is Tennis player

    Yash Dabas, the ABVP's presidential candidate, is from Kanjhawala and is pursuing studies in the Department of Buddhist Studies. According to ABVP, Dabas is an international-level tennis player who has participated in ITF competitions in Spain, Australia and Serbia.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    ABVP seeks to retain stronghold

    The ABVP is seeking to build on its performance in the 2025 DUSU elections, when it won three of the four central panel posts. Its candidates this year are Yash Dabas for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawadi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election 2026: Key contestants for joint secretary post

    1. Lakshya Raj Singh (ABVP)
    2. Gopal Choudhary (NSUI)
    3. B Parijaat (AISA)

     

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Election 2026: Key contestants for secretary post

    1. Riya Chhawadi (ABVP) 
    2. Namrata Chaudhary (NSUI) 
    3. Stanzin Deskyong (SFI) 

     

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Elections 2026: Key contenders for vice president post

    For the vice president post, a tough fight can be expected between three key candidates. They are:

    1. Ishu Maurya (ABVP)
    2. Veer Chatrath (NSUI)
    3. Akshat Shikhar (AISA)
  • 8:07 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Elections 2026: Key contestants for president post

    For the president post, the key contenders are:

    1. Yash Dabas (ABVP)
    2. Vijay Shankar Meena (NSUI)
    3. Ananya Raturi (AISA)

     

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Three-way battle for DUSU 2026

    The contest for DUSU's four central panel posts is set for a major three-way battle involving ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance. Students will vote for candidates contesting the posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Guidelines for DUSU Elections 2026

    The students need to carry ID cards to cast their votes. The polling hours for day classes are from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. All students who report for polling during the above timings should be allowed to cast their votes, as per the DUSU guidelines.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Sep 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    DUSU Elections Live: Polling to begin at 8:30 am

    Polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will begin shortly, with students voting for the four central panel posts. Voting for day classes will take place from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while students in evening classes can cast their votes from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

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