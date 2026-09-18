DUSU Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Voting underway amid tight security for the four central panel posts

New Delhi:

Polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is being held today, with major student organisations, including the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI), and the AISA-SFI Left alliance, gearing up for a closely watched contest in student politics. Voting for students attending day classes will be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while polling for evening classes will take place from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.

According to university officials, a total of 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for the election. Of these, 960 EVMs will be used for polling today, while the remaining 40 have been kept in reserve. The election for the DUSU central panel is being closely watched, with candidates from ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance contesting for the four key posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary. Leading up to the voting day, the student organisations intensified their campaigns across university and college campuses, reaching out to voters through classroom visits, campus interactions and social media campaigns.

The university has also put traffic restrictions in place on several key stretches ahead of the polling and counting process. Vehicular movement has been restricted on roads including Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road. According to an advisory issued by Delhi University, the traffic restrictions will remain in force today and tomorrow until the DUSU election results are declared.

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