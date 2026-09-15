Three killed, six critically injured as speeding car crashes into tree in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

Azamgarh:

At least three people were killed and six others critically injured after a speeding car lost control, rammed into a roadside tree, and overturned early on Tuesday morning in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, said officials. The accident took place near Jagdishpur village under the Phulpur police station area around 5 am, when the car suddenly went out of control and crashed into the tree.

According to the police, a total of nine people were traveling in the Punjab-registered car from Phulpur towards Sarai Mir after participating in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at a Rajbhar pandal. Chaos and cries of distress erupted at the scene following the crash.

Two people died on spot

Satyam Modanwal (20) and Nikhil Gupta (17) died on the spot, while Lucky Sonkar (19) succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Phulpur Hospital. The six injured---Ansh Sonkar, Anmol Modanwal, Kishan Modanwal, Saksham Baranwal, Anurag Pandey and Shagun alias Kaustubh Pandey---were taken to hospital, where their condition was reported to be critical.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Phulpur Circle Officer (CO) Kiran Pal Singh and the local police arrived at the scene. The police initiated relief and rescue operations as well as an investigation into the accident. Procedures are underway to take possession of the bodies and send them for post-mortem examinations.

According to CO Kiran Pal Singh, the exact cause of the crash was being investigated.

Four killed as bus overturns in Baghpat

Earlier, on September 6, at least four people were killed and several others injured as a bus carrying pilgrims overturned after hitting a divider in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. According to the police, the accident occurred on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the Badagaon cut on Sunday late at night when the bus was returning from Bangar in Rajasthan.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Rai said that the accident happened around 12:30 am and information was received via the 112 emergency service that a vehicle, carrying passengers from Rajasthan towards Badaun, had overturned after hitting a divider.

The injured passengers were rescued from the overturned vehicle and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) and the district hospital for treatment. Some of those who suffered critical injuries were referred to higher medical centres for advanced care.

(Report: Ravi Prakash Singh)

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