Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi, Chandrababu Naidu offer prayers on PM Modi's birthday, distribute prasad in Varanasi

Varanasi:

Mega celebrations are taking place across the country for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Thursday. From Kashi to Vadnagar, people are offering prayers at temples for PM Modi's long life. Preparations are underway to light lamps of blessings in every city. Meanwhile, a special programme is being held in Kashi, the holy city, and Prime Minister Modi's workplace as an MP. A special ritual is being performed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Union Minister Chirag Paswan are present in Kashi. CM Yogi Adityanath is also with them. All of them have performed the rituals and prayers.

Rajnath Singh and CM Yogi perform puja on PM Modi's birthday

In Varanasi, Rajnath Singh, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed puja. During this time, prayers were offered at 11 havan kunds for the long life and well-being of Prime Minister Modi. Priests chanted special mantras during this time. Maharudrabhishek of Baba Vishwanath was also performed. After this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a bike rally from Kashi to Vadnagar.

Bike rally held from Vadnagar for Kashi

It should be noted that on PM Modi's birthday, a bike rally was also held from Vadnagar, Gujarat, to Kashi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off this bike rally. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were present during the occasion. In Vadnagar, all the leaders first prayed for PM Modi's long life. In Vadnagar, Amit Shah said that under PM Modi's leadership, there has been continuous victory in the country. PM Modi has not lost any election in 25 years, he said, adding, "PM Modi has always earned the trust of the public, and the BJP has now conquered the stronghold of Bengal as well."

1.25 lakh lamps will be lit in Delhi

It is noteworthy that the historic 'Seva Sankalp' bike yatra has departed from Vadnagar for Varanasi. This yatra departed from Vadnagar in 10 different groups. There are many programmes that will be held in Delhi today on PM Modi's birthday. Over 1.25 lakh lamps will be lit on Kartavya Path. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to the people to light the 'lamp of blessings' in their homes between 6 and 7 pm. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed 100 Kundi havan at Khatushyam Temple in Alipur and prayed for PM Modi's long life. Apart from this, a blood donation camp was also organised today at Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi. CM Rekha Gupta also donated blood today.

BJP president Nitin Nabin donates blood

BJP national president Nitin Nabin donated blood on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. A blood donation camp was organised at the party headquarters in Delhi as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. After donating, the BJP president said that under PM Modi's leadership, the lives of millions of people in the country have seen positive change. He appealed to party workers and countrymen to participate enthusiastically in the Sankalp Abhiyan.

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