Missing for nine days, man and sister-in-law's bodies found tied together in Etah canal

Etah:

The bodies of a 30-year-old man and his 24-year-old sister-in-law, who had been missing for nine days under suspicious circumstances, were found in the Hazara canal in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Kant, a resident of Manauta village in Kasganj, and his sister-in-law Priyanka Kumari. Their bodies were found tied to each other in the canal in the Mirhchi police station area. The family has ruled out suicide and raised suspicion of murder. Police, however, said the exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination.

Man had called brother before disappearance

According to police, Krishna Kant and Priyanka went missing on September 8 near the Hazara canal in Nadrai. Before disappearing, Krishna Kant called his brother Pankaj Kumar at around 3 am. He reportedly told him that the two were near the canal and planned to jump into it.

Their mobile phones were switched off after the call, police said. Following the disappearance, police launched a search operation along the canal. During the initial search, their purses, clothes, jewellery, cash and other belongings were recovered from the spot.

Search operation continued for several days

Police teams, along with the PAC flood unit, searched the canal for several days using boats. Despite the extensive search, the two could not be traced at the time. The search continued as the families waited for information about the missing duo.

On Thursday, locals spotted two bodies floating in the canal in the Mirhchi area. They alerted the police, following which the bodies were pulled out of the water. Family members subsequently identified the bodies as those of Krishna Kant and Priyanka Kumari, police said.

Bodies sent for post-mortem examination

Mirhchi Station House Officer Videsh Rathi said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination. "The incident pertains to Kasganj district, where an FIR has already been registered. Mirhchi police has only conducted the post-mortem formalities," Rathi said.

He added that the post-mortem report would be forwarded to the concerned police station. The exact cause of death will be known after the report is received.

Police investigating circumstances of deaths

The discovery of the bodies tied together has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the deaths. However, police have not yet established whether the two died by suicide or were killed. The family has ruled out suicide and suspected that the two may have been murdered. Police are investigating the circumstances in which Krishna Kant and Priyanka disappeared and how their bodies ended up in the canal.

The post-mortem findings are expected to provide further information about the cause of death. Police said the investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

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