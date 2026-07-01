Tamil Nadu govt moves Supreme Court against Madras HC order putting complete ban on cow slaughter

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's order which imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in the state. The Tamil Nadu government in the appeal argued that the High Court's order was contrary to the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, which permits the slaughter of cows aged over 10 years that are unfit for work and breeding, on the basis of a certificate issued by the competent authority.

Along with the law, other applicable statutes such as Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998 and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023 regulate the terms and conditions under which animals may be slaughtered but do not impose a total prohibition.

The petition was filed by the Secretary to the State Government. It lists K. Surya (alias K. Surya Prashanth)—Secretary of the youth wing of 'Hindu Makkal Katchi' and the original petitioner in the High Court—as well as the Director General of Police (DGP) and other officials as respondents.

Advocate PV Yogeswaran, representing Surya, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. On May 27, a division bench comprising Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice V Lakshminarayanan directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police/Head of Police Force (DGP/HoPF) to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered in Tamil Nadu on the eve of Bakrid (Thursday, May 28, 2026) or on any other day.

This order was based on the 1976 directive that prohibited cow slaughter to boost milk production and improve the rural economy. In his judgment, Justice Swaminathan emphasized that Article 48 of the Constitution expects the State to take steps to prohibit the slaughter of cows, calves, and other milch and draught animals. During the Constituent Assembly debates, it was also highlighted that the cow is a revered animal and has been an integral part of our civilization since the time of Lord Krishna.

Here's what Tamil Nadu govt said on Mdaras HC order

The state government said by directing a complete ban, the High Court has substituted judicial legislation for statutory law. The Tamil Nadu government in the plea argued that the High Court had gone beyond the framework of the law by directing a blanket prohibition on cow slaughter, contending that the order exceeded the scope of the provisions laid down under the Act.

The challenge from the state government comes from a May 27 order by a division bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice V Lakshminarayan, which, while observing that animal slaughter could take place only in designated slaughterhouses, also directed the state's Chief Secretary and senior police officials to ensure that no cow or calf was slaughtered on Bakrid "or on any other day."

What Madras High Court earlier said

Earlier, the Madras High Court passed the order on a petition filed by Surya, state general secretary of the Indu Makkal Katchi, who sought directions to prevent the alleged illegal slaughter of cows in public places. The plea claimed that despite submitting a representation to the authorities, no action had been taken.

During the hearing of the matter, the Madras High Court referred to Article 48 of the Constitution, which directs the state to take steps to prohibit the slaughter of cows, calves and other milch and draught cattle.

The court further observed that Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act allows the slaughter of a cow only if it is over 10 years old, unfit for work or breeding, and certified as such by the competent authority. Observing that the provision must be interpreted strictly in light of Article 48, the court ruled that slaughter could be permitted only after obtaining the prescribed certificate.

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