West Bengal Phase 2 voting LIVE: Polling begins across 142 seats; BJP agent attacked in Nadia

Kolkata:

Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections has begun across 142 constituencies spread over seven districts, with extensive security and administrative measures in place. The Election Commission of India has mobilised a large-scale operation to ensure smooth and peaceful polling, deploying over 350,000 security personnel throughout the state.

In the state capital, Kolkata, nearly 35,000 security forces have been stationed, while approximately 2,550 companies of central armed police forces have been assigned statewide duties. To maintain transparency and monitor proceedings closely, 142 general observers and 95 police observers have been appointed.

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency(NIA) has been deployed for the first time during these elections to respond to any serious incidents of violence or security threats.

This phase is particularly crucial due to several high-profile electoral contests. A key battle is expected between Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The outcome of such contests is likely to influence the broader political narrative in the state. Additionally, eight ministers from the incumbent government are contesting in this phase, raising the political stakes further.

A total of 1,448 candidates are in the fray, with more than 32 million eligible voters expected to cast their ballots. Earlier, 152 constituencies went to polls in the first phase on April 23, making this the next critical step in the multi-phase election process.

Suvendu Adhikari has expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, asserting that the BJP will secure a full majority in the state. He also vowed to defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has introduced a dedicated helpline to allow citizens to report electoral violations, reinforcing its commitment to free and fair elections.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4.