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West Bengal Phase 2 voting LIVE: Polling begins across 142 seats; BJP agent attacked in Nadia

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Updated:

The Election Commission of India has mobilised a large-scale operation to ensure smooth and peaceful polling, deploying over 350,000 security personnel throughout the state.

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency(NIA) has been deployed for the first time during these elections to respond to any serious incidents of violence or security threats.
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency(NIA) has been deployed for the first time during these elections to respond to any serious incidents of violence or security threats. Image Source : PTI
Kolkata:

Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections has begun across 142 constituencies spread over seven districts, with extensive security and administrative measures in place. The Election Commission of India has mobilised a large-scale operation to ensure smooth and peaceful polling, deploying over 350,000 security personnel throughout the state.

In the state capital, Kolkata, nearly 35,000 security forces have been stationed, while approximately 2,550 companies of central armed police forces have been assigned statewide duties. To maintain transparency and monitor proceedings closely, 142 general observers and 95 police observers have been appointed.

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency(NIA) has been deployed for the first time during these elections to respond to any serious incidents of violence or security threats.

This phase is particularly crucial due to several high-profile electoral contests. A key battle is expected between Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The outcome of such contests is likely to influence the broader political narrative in the state. Additionally, eight ministers from the incumbent government are contesting in this phase, raising the political stakes further.

A total of 1,448 candidates are in the fray, with more than 32 million eligible voters expected to cast their ballots. Earlier, 152 constituencies went to polls in the first phase on April 23, making this the next critical step in the multi-phase election process.

Suvendu Adhikari has expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, asserting that the BJP will secure a full majority in the state. He also vowed to defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has introduced a dedicated helpline to allow citizens to report electoral violations, reinforcing its commitment to free and fair elections.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. 

Live updates :West Bengal Phase 2 voting

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  • 6:57 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    BJP polling agent attacked in Nadia

    An incident of violence has been reported in Nadia ahead of second phase voting in West Bengal, where a BJP polling agent has allegedly been attacked. 

     

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of seats in Phase 2 (Nadia)

    Krishnanagar North, Krishnanagar South, Ranaghat North East (SC), Ranaghat North West, Ranaghat South (SC), Chakdaha, Kalyani (SC), Haringhata (SC), Chapra, Tehatta

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of seats in Phase 2 (Purba Bardhaman)

    Kalna (SC), Memari, Bardhaman Dakshin, Bardhaman Uttar (SC), Raina (SC), Jamalpur (SC), Monteswar, Katwa, Mangalkot

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of seats in Phase 2 (Hooghly)

    Uttarpara, Srirampur, Champdani, Chanditala, Jangipara, Haripal, Dhanekhali (SC), Tarakeswar, Pursurah, Arambagh (SC)

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of seats in Phase 2 (Howrah)

    Shibpur, Howrah North, Howrah Central, Howrah South, Bally, Jagatballavpur, Domjur, Sankrail (SC), Uluberia North, Uluberia South

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of seats in Phase 2 (South 24 Parganas)

    Sonarpur Dakshin, Canning Purba, Bhangar, Jadavpur, Baruipur Paschim, Baruipur Purba, Magrahat East, Magrahat West, Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachia, Bishnupur (SC), Gosaba (ST)

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of seats in Phase 2 (North 24 Parganas district)

    Dum Dum, Dum Dum Uttar, Bidhannagar, Rajarhat Gopalpur, Baranagar, Panihati, Noapara, Kamarhati, Khardaha, Barrackpore, Amdanga, Habra, Ashoknagar, Bangaon North, Bangaon South

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of seats in Phase 2 (Kolkata district)

    Bhabanipur, Tollyganj, Rashbehari, Kolkata Port, Maniktala, Entally, Beleghata, Chowrangee, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Kashipur-Belgachhia

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Tight security arrangements in place for Phase 2 voting

    Extensive security measures have been deployed during the second phase of voting in West Bengal. Paramilitary forces have been stationed across all areas, with 2,343 companies of central forces deployed. Additionally, 142 general observers, 95 police observers, and 100 expenditure observers are on duty. Kolkata has the highest deployment with 274 central force companies, and polling booths are being monitored using drones.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    ADMs in South 24 Parganas and Birbhum removed ahead of Phase 2 voting

    Before the final round of voting in West Bengal, the Election Commission has taken strict action by removing the Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) of South 24 Parganas and Birbhum. ADM Bhaskar Pal and ADM Souvik Bhattacharya have been relieved of all election-related duties.

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Will defeat Mamata Banerjee, BJP to form government: Suvendu Adhikari

    BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said he would defeat Mamata Banerjee in her bastion Bhabanipur. He also said the BJP will form a full majority government in West Bengal.

     

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    High-stakes battle in Bhabanipur as Mamata Banerjee faces Suvendu Adhikari

    The Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal has emerged as one of the most closely watched seats in the second phase of voting. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from this seat, making it crucial for her party, the Trinamool Congress, to retain control and uphold her political stature. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded senior leader Suvendu Adhikari, aiming to secure a major political victory by defeating one of the state’s most influential leaders.

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Mock polling conducted across polling stations in West Bengal

    Mock polling was conducted in several booths of West Bengal. The voting will begin at 7 am across 142 seats in Phase 2.  

     

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