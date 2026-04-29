Delhi rains, gusty winds bring much-needed break from heat; IMD issues alerts for thunderstorms, dust storms

New Delhi:

People in Delhi woke up to a completely different kind of morning on Wednesday. Instead of the usual warm and dry start, the city saw dark clouds, gusty winds, and light rainfall. The sudden change made the weather feel cooler and much more comfortable after days of heat. The impact was not limited to the capital. Nearby cities like Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced strong winds and showers around the same time. Across the region, people stepped out to a fresh and breezy morning.

IMD’s earlier warnings

The India Meteorological Department had already warned about this shift. A yellow alert was issued for Delhi and nearby areas, while some regions like Noida and Ghaziabad were placed under a higher orange alert due to the possibility of stronger weather activity.

Experts say this sudden change is linked to a weather system developing over parts of northwestern India and nearby regions. As it moves forward, it is pulling in moisture and creating conditions for rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

These types of weather changes are common before the monsoon season and are often called pre-monsoon activity.

More changes likely ahead

The current weather pattern is expected to stay active for a few more days. This means Delhi and surrounding areas may continue to see cloudy skies, occasional rain, and gusty winds until the end of the month.

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD predicts respite from heatwave in Delhi-NCR, rains likely in coming days