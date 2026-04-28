Weather Update: IMD predicts respite from heatwave in Delhi-NCR, rains likely in coming days

New Delhi:

Large parts of the country are reeling under intense heat, with north India in the grip of a severe heatwave. However, a slight change in the weather has been observed since Monday night, bringing some relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a positive update, forecasting rainfall along with duststorms in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states over the next 3 days.

Rain forecast in these states

Strong winds and dust storms were reported in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday night. The weather department has issued a yellow alert from Tuesday to Thursday for rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The national capital has been witnessing extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 42.3 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is expected to bring a marginal drop in temperature.

For Tuesday, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may touch 42 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms and light rain are likely to provide some relief from the scorching heat.

Respite from heatwave from April 30

The Delhi-NCR region is expected to witness dust storms, thunderstorms, and rainfall from Tuesday till April 30, with a specific yellow alert issued for April 29. Most districts in Uttar Pradesh continue to face intense heat and heatwave conditions, with temperatures in several cities nearing 45 degrees Celsius. The weather department has warned of ongoing heatwave conditions in many parts of the state. However, some areas may receive light rainfall and gusty winds over the next 1 to 2 days, which could bring partial relief.

Reason behind the weather change

According to Skymet’s Mahesh Palawat, a cyclonic circulation has developed over central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. It is currently strong and moving towards northeast India. Parts of Rajasthan and Haryana may receive rainfall tonight, with the system expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday and remain active till April 30.

He added that as the system advances from Rajasthan, strong winds are likely, leading to dust storms along with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms. These are classified as pre-monsoon showers.

Apart from Delhi, rainfall is expected across the sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and northeastern states throughout the week. These regions may witness thunderstorms, lightning, and winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions, which may lead to waterlogging and disruption of normal life. Thunderstorm activity is also expected across eastern India over the next week. In northwest India, such conditions are likely between April 28 and May 2, while central India and the southern peninsula may witness thunderstorms and gusty winds between April 27 and May 1.

Also read: Massive dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, gusty wind sweeps national capital, airlines issue advisory