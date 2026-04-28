Salim Dola, Dawood Ibrahim's close aide, deported to India after Istanbul arrest

New Delhi:

Salim Dola, a close associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been deported to India following his arrest in Istanbul in a coordinated international operation involving multiple intelligence agencies.

According to officials, Dola was brought to Delhi on a special aircraft early this morning after being detained in Turkey. He was subsequently taken into custody at Delhi’s technical airport, where he is currently being interrogated by intelligence agencies.

Sources indicate that the operation was executed with close cooperation between Indian intelligence units and international law enforcement agencies, leading to his deportation from Istanbul to India.

Following initial questioning in Delhi, Dola is expected to be handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Authorities believe Dola has long-standing links with Dawood Ibrahim’s criminal network, and his arrival in India is expected to provide crucial inputs into ongoing investigations related to organised crime syndicates.

India-Turkey treaty

India and Turkey established a formal legal framework to support cooperation in dealing with terrorism and cross-border crime through an extradition treaty signed in 2001. The agreement was later approved and came into force in June 2002.

The treaty was signed on June 29 2001 by India’s then Home Minister LK Advani and Turkey’s Justice Minister Hikmet Sami Turk. It marked an important step in improving judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Under this agreement, both nations agreed to extradite individuals who are accused or convicted of offences that carry a punishment of at least one year of imprisonment under their respective laws. This provision was designed to help ensure that offenders cannot avoid justice by moving between the two countries.

In addition to the extradition treaty, India and Turkey also signed another agreement in December 2012. This separate arrangement focused on the transfer of convicted prisoners, allowing them to serve their sentences in their home countries under certain conditions.