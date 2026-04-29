Matrize Exit Poll predicts DMK-led alliance to retain power in Tamil Nadu with clear majority

Chennai:

The Matrize Exit Poll has projected a comfortable victory for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026, indicating that the ruling bloc is likely to return to power with a clear majority.

According to the projections, the DMK-INC+ alliance is expected to secure 122-132 seats, while the NDA, led in the state by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is projected to win 87-100 seats. Meanwhile, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to make a notable debut with 10-12 seats, while others may account for 0–6 seats, Matrize predicted.

Party-wise vote share

DMK+: 40.3%

AIADMK+: 37.1%

TVK: 17.5%

Others: 5.1%

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu includes the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), the Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), the South Indian Forward Bloc (SIFB), the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK), and the Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK).

The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu includes the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Congress, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), and others.

85.10% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu

Polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026 was held in a single phase on April 23, with results set to be declared by the Election Commission on May 4. The election has witnessed a direct contest between the INDIA bloc, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the NDA, spearheaded in the state by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The state recorded an estimated overall turnout of 85.10 per cent, the highest since Independence. According to the Election Commission, the overall turnout in the Chennai district was 83.68 per cent. Perambur saw the highest voter turnout, with 2.03 lakh votes polled (89.74 per cent), followed by Kolathur with 1.82 lakh (86.12 per cent). The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

What happened in the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls?

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls, the DMK swept the polls, winning 133 seats on its own to end the AIADMK combine's rule. Its alliance partners, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won 18 and four seats, respectively. The AIADMK's tally, on the other hand, reduced from 134 to 66. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won five seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged four constituencies. Later, Stalin was sworn in as the chief minister.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: Can Vijay's TVK play a spoiler for DMK and AIADMK?

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: From MK Stalin to Palaniswami to Vijay, key candidates in fray