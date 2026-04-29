Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2026: Vijay's TVK may play spoiler in DMK vs AIADMK contest

Chennai:

The Matrize Exit Poll projected that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could play a crucial spoiler role in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026, impacting both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

TVK may play spoiler in DMK vs AIADMK contest

According to the projections, TVK is expected to secure around 17.5% vote share and win 10-12 seats, marking a notable debut. Its presence is likely to dent the vote share of both major alliances and influence outcomes across several constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Despite this, the exit poll has projected a comfortable victory for the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, indicating that the ruling bloc is likely to return to power with a clear majority. As per the projections, the DMK alliance is expected to win 122-132 seats, while the NDA, led in the state by the AIADMK, may secure 87-100 seats. Others are likely to account for 0-6 seats.

85.10% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu

Polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026 was held in a single phase on April 23, with results set to be declared by the Election Commission on May 4. The election has witnessed a direct contest between the INDIA bloc, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the NDA, spearheaded in the state by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The state recorded an estimated overall turnout of 85.10 per cent, the highest since Independence. According to the Election Commission, the overall turnout in the Chennai district was 83.68 per cent. Perambur saw the highest voter turnout, with 2.03 lakh votes polled (89.74 per cent), followed by Kolathur with 1.82 lakh (86.12 per cent). The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

What happened in the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls?

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls, the DMK swept the polls, winning 133 seats on its own to end the AIADMK combine's rule. Its alliance partners, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won 18 and four seats, respectively. The AIADMK's tally, on the other hand, reduced from 134 to 66. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won five seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged four constituencies. Later, Stalin was sworn in as the chief minister.

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