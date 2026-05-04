Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Will LDF retain power or UDF return? Counting of votes from 8 am

Mumbai:

The fate of 883 candidates who contested the election for 140 seats in Kerala will be decided today as the counting of votes at 140 counting centres across 43 locations will begin at 8 am amid tight security. Officials said 15,464 personnel, including 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants, have been deployed for the exercise. Polling for the 140-member Assembly was held on April 9.

Postal ballots, which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled, will be counted first. Special counting tables have been arranged for postal ballots, with each table handling up to 500 votes under the supervision of an assistant returning officer. The state has a total of 2,71,42,952 voters, of whom 79.63 per cent cast their votes across 140 Assembly constituencies on April 9.

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Most exit polls have predicted a close contest, but have given the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) an edge. Political parties and leaders will be closely watching the results.

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