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  3. Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Will LDF retain power or UDF return? Counting of votes from 8 am
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Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Will LDF retain power or UDF return? Counting of votes from 8 am

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

Kerala Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Tight security arrangements have been put in place for counting, with 25 companies of central forces deployed alongside state police personnel to guard the counting centres.

Kerala Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates
Kerala Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

The fate of 883 candidates who contested the election for 140 seats in Kerala will be decided today as the counting of votes at 140 counting centres across 43 locations will begin at 8 am amid tight security. Officials said 15,464 personnel, including 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants, have been deployed for the exercise. Polling for the 140-member Assembly was held on April 9.  

Postal ballots, which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled, will be counted first. Special counting tables have been arranged for postal ballots, with each table handling up to 500 votes under the supervision of an assistant returning officer. The state has a total of 2,71,42,952 voters, of whom 79.63 per cent cast their votes across 140 Assembly constituencies on April 9.

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Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on Kerala Assembly Election Results:

 

Live updates :Kerala Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates

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  • 6:56 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Visuals from outside a counting centre

    Visuals from a counting centre set up at UC College in Aluva, Kochi. The counting of seats for the 140 Assembly seats will begin at 8 am. Polling was held on April 9. Kerala's voter turnout in the April 9 Assembly elections has tentatively risen to 79.70 per cent after the inclusion of service voters' postal ballots.

     

  • 6:44 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    There is a need for a change, says V Muraleedharan

    "In the elections to the Kerala Assembly, BJP presented before the people the need for a change and presenting the 12 years of PM Narendra Modi's Govt, the politics of performance at the national level and compared to the 10 years of Left Govt now and the earlier years the alternate terms that both Govts had, and the situation of Kerala," said BJP candidate from Kazahakootam, V Muraleedharan, ahead of counting.

  • 6:32 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Counting begins at 8 am across 140 centers in Kerala

    The office of the Chief Electoral Officer has confirmed that all preparations for counting have been completed. Counting will begin at 8 am on Monday across 140 centres spread over 43 locations in the state.

  • 6:31 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Voter turnout in Kerala assembly elections 2026

    Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 79.63 per cent, with 2,71,42,952 electors casting their votes across 140 Assembly constituencies. A total of 883 candidates were in the fray, making it one of the most competitive electoral contests in recent years.

  • 6:30 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Verdict for LDF and UDF today

    Kerala’s political fate will be decided on Monday as counting of votes begins for the April 9 Assembly elections, marking the end of a closely fought and high stakes contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    The outcome is being closely watched as all 3 fronts seek to either retain power, return to government or expand their political footprint in the state’s evolving electoral landscape.

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