'BJP to make a hat-trick on May 4 by winning elections in all five states': PM Modi in Hardoi

Hardoi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi. Addressing a public meeting on the sidelines of the event, he said the expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj was a blessing of Maa Ganga and would enable people to commute easily between the two cities.

He described the highway as a lifeline for Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi also spoke about the West Bengal elections, noting that people were turning out to vote in large numbers in the second phase as well. He said the polls were being conducted without an atmosphere of fear, unlike previous elections.

Calling it a sign of strengthening democracy, he praised the people of Bengal for their proactive participation in the voting process.

"The second phase of voting is currently underway in Bengal, and reports indicate a strong voter turnout. Just like in the first phase, people are coming out in large numbers to cast their votes. Images of long queues are circulating on social media. Voting in Bengal is taking place in a fearless atmosphere, unimaginable in the last six or seven decades. People are casting their votes without fear. This is a virtuous symbol of the country's Constitution and the country's strengthening democracy. I express my gratitude to the great people of Bengal for being so vigilant about their rights and voting in large numbers. There are still several hours left before voting ends. I urge the people of Bengal to participate with the same enthusiasm in this festival of democracy..." he said.

He also hailed BJP’s impressive victory in Bihar Assembly polls and Gujarat civic polls, adding that the saffron party will make a hat-trick by winning assembly polls in the five states.

"I am confident that in the elections in these five states, the BJP is going to complete a historic hat-trick of victories. The results of May 4 will strengthen the resolve for a developed India. They will infuse new energy into the pace of the country's development," he said.

PM Modi attacks SP, Congress

PM Modi tore into the Samajwadi Party and Congress over the defeat of a bill seeking amendments in Women Reservation law in Lok Sabha. He said the opposition of the crucial legislation by the two parties prove they are anti-women.

"Those in the Samajwadi Party who lost power, after misusing and distributing resources unfairly, are unhappy with Uttar Pradesh’s progress. They now want to push the state back to its old ways. Once again, they seek to divide and fragment society. The Samajwadi Party is both anti-development and anti-women," PM Modi said.

"In recent days, the country has once again seen the true face of parties like the SP and the Congress. The NDA government at the Centre introduced the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment in Parliament. If this amendment is passed, women will receive reservations in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies starting from 2029. A large number of our mothers and sisters would reach Delhi and Lucknow as Members of Parliament and MLAs, without reducing seats for any other category. However, the Samajwadi Party voted against this amendment bill," he added.

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