PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi | VIDEO

Varanasi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the sacred Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. He was warmly welcomed at the temple with the sounds of drums, traditional kettle drums and conch shell blowing.

Varanasi witnessed a strong public turnout as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency. Large numbers of people gathered across the city, especially at Lahurabir crossing, to welcome him. Streets were filled with supporters cheering as his convoy moved through the area, marking a lively and energetic roadshow. Devotees and supporters were seen raising slogans such as "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Shri Ram" to welcome the prime minister, who greeted them by waving and folding his hands.

PM Modi to inaugurate 594-km Ganga Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 594-kilometre-long Ganga Expressway today. The major infrastructure project connects Meerut with Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and is expected to improve travel and transport across the state.

Officials said the expressway is designed as a high-speed corridor and will strengthen connectivity in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the project’s inauguration. In a post on X, he said the expressway will bring new energy to the state’s development journey. He described the six-lane road, which can be expanded to eight lanes, as a “lifeline” linking villages, farmers, entrepreneurs and young people.

Union Minister and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also praised the project. He said the Ganga Expressway is one of the longest expressways in the country and described it as a significant gift of modern infrastructure for the state.

PM Modi's two-day Varanasi visit

On Tuesday, PM Modi attended a Mahila Sammelan (women’s conference) at the Banaras Locomotive Works ground. The event saw a large gathering of women. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP National President Nitin Nabin were also present at the event.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also launched and laid the foundation stone for several development projects.