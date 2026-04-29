Meerut to Prayagraj in 6 hours: PM Modi to inaugurate 594-km long Ganga Expressway today

Meerut:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 594-km-long Access-Controlled Greenfield Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district today, i.e. on April 29, 2026. This expressway is expected to bring a major transformation in Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure landscape. The Ganga Expressway is among the largest infrastructure projects in the country and is being developed as a dedicated economic corridor. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the project, monitored by UPEIDA, is set to play a key role in establishing the state as a strong industrial and logistics hub at the national level.

Meerut to Prayagraj in around 6 hours

Built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230 crore, the Ganga Expressway will make travel between Meerut and Prayagraj smoother by significantly reducing the travel time between the two cities from the current 10-12 hours to approximately 6 hours.

The expressway traverses 12 districts- Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj- thereby connecting Western, Central, and Eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh through a single seamless high-speed corridor. It will reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and boost manufacturing competitiveness. Moreover, over 50 villages are directly connected through this project, and it will create new business and employment opportunities in both rural and urban areas.

3.5 km-long emergency landing facility

A key highlight of the project is the provision of a 3.5 km-long Emergency Landing Facility (airstrip) in Shahjahanpur district. This dual-use infrastructure enhances national security preparedness and adds strategic value beyond economic benefits.

Ganga Expressway toll rates

Toll rates are reportedly set at approximately Rs 2.55 per kilometre for private cars, jeeps, and vans, making the total toll charges for the entire expressway journey at around Rs 1515. Light commercial vehicles will be charged at Rs 4.05 per kilometre, buses and trucks at Rs 8.15 per kilometre, and heavy machinery at Rs 12.55 to Rs 16.05 per kilometre.

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