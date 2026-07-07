PM Modi addresses Indonesian Parliament, unveils vision for deeper strategic partnership

Jakarta:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Indonesian Parliament on the second day of his visit to Jakarta. This came after he was conferred with Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the Bintang Adipurna, by President Prabowo Subianto.

Addressing the Parliament, PM Modi thanked the people of Indonesia for their warmth, affection and respect towards India. He expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and also praised his close friendship and strong working relationship with President Subianto, reaffirming the commitment to further deepen India-Indonesia ties.

"It is a privilege for me to be here. Representing 140 crore Indians and as a proud citizen of the ‘Mother of Democracy,’ I convey my best wishes to you on behalf of all Indians...I can never forget the love and warm welcome that the people of Indonesia have shown me this morning. I also had the privilege of receiving Indonesia's highest honour. I acknowledge the affection of the Indonesian people towards the countless Indians with a humble and grateful heart," he said.

Development, not expansion, defines India's vision

PM Modi told Indonesia's Parliament that India's global outlook is guided by inclusive development rather than territorial ambitions. Emphasising the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with all, development for all). He said the philosophy reflects India's commitment to progress through cooperation and shared participation. Modi noted that he carried this message of partnership and collective growth during his address to Indonesian lawmakers.

Sea connects India and Indonesia, not divides them

Highlighting the geographical proximity between the two nations, PM Modi observed that while their capitals are separated by thousands of kilometres, the waters between them span only about 150 kilometres. Unlike many parts of the world where seas have created divisions, he said the ocean has always united India and Indonesia. According to the Prime Minister, the maritime space between the two countries represents a natural link that continues to shape their common future.

PM Modi underlined the centuries-old relationship between India and Indonesia, saying even their names reflect a deep historical association with the Indian Ocean. He recalled that for generations, ports in both countries served as gateways for commerce, cultural exchanges and civilisational interactions, helping connect the region with the wider world.

Call for a Stronger strategic partnership

Building on this shared legacy, the Prime Minister urged Indonesia to work with India to further strengthen bilateral ties. Drawing inspiration from the vast Indian Ocean, he said both countries should unlock the immense potential of their maritime partnership and take their relationship to greater heights, creating new avenues for cooperation, connectivity and regional prosperity.

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