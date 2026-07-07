Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on his international future after World Cup dream ends with loss to Spain

New Delhi:

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has played in his last FIFA World Cup but stated that he won't be making "rash decisions" on whether he has played his last international match for the former European champions. Ronaldo's bid for the elusive World Cup ended with a 1-0 defeat to 2010 champions Spain in the round of 16 in Dallas on Tuesday, July 7 (IST) as he broke down in tears walking off the pitch.

The 41-year-old, who had already confirmed that this would be his last World Cup ahead of the Spain clash, spoke to the media to discuss his international future after the heartbreaking defeat. "I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this," Ronaldo said after the game. "I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions. I don't decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now it is not important whether I will continue [to play]. Tomorrow I will get up the same way I got up today: with a clear conscience," he added.

Ronaldo led Portugal win three titles

Ronaldo's time might be up soon in the international circuit, but he has helped Portugal win three major titles during his fabled 23-year-long career. The striker led the team to win the Euros 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025. "I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles. Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything. The Euros were the most important. For me, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup, honestly."

Currently 41, Ronaldo will turn 43 when the next major tournament arrives - the 2028 Euros, which will be hosted by the UK and Ireland. He will be 45 by the time the 2030 World Cup begins. That global showpiece will be co-hosted by Portugal, Morocco, and Spain.

Roberto Martinez leaves Portugal job

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez announced that he will leave his role with the Seleção das Quinas. "I came to Portugal to win the World Cup, and I ​think that, without winning it, there's no point in continuing," Martinez said after the loss to Spain.

"The board and the president ⁠now have the opportunity to choose the new manager... my contract ends today. ​There isn't much more to say. Yes, it's my last game for the national team. I'm very proud... I've felt welcomed as just ​another Portuguese person, in a very warm way. It's been a pleasure, a ​source of pride and a responsibility," he added.

Martinez paid tribute to Ronaldo for his leadership and contribution to the national team. "A word of thanks, because he was an exemplary captain," Martinez said. "Not ⁠just in terms of goals - the statistics speak for ​themselves - but also in terms of assists.

"It's his day-to-day ​commitment, the way he lives and breathes football. He's an ​example and something we must celebrate. We will always be grateful for what he tried to do at this World Cup, because the dream was to win ​the World Cup and he tried with an incredible example of leadership as a captain," Martinez said.

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