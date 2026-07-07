Will Sharad Pawar's NCP join NDA? Buzz grows over possible switch by party MPs and MLAs

Mumbai:

Political activity has picked up once again in Maharashtra with fresh speculation over the future of Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP). After reports that the party's proposed merger with the Congress failed to gain support, political circles are now abuzz with talk that the party could explore a possible alignment with the NDA. While the NCP (SP) has strongly denied all such claims, the speculation comes at a time when the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is facing growing internal challenges.

According to sources, the NCP (SP) had approached the Congress twice with a proposal for a merger. It is pertinent to note that the possibility of a Congress-NCP (SP) merger had also been discussed ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections but was put on hold due to the election campaign.

Sources say Congress leader Sonia Gandhi asked Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the proposal. The Congress leadership later sought feedback from its Maharashtra unit, where most state leaders reportedly opposed the move. As a result, the merger proposal is now believed to have lost momentum.

Rebellion fears add to political uncertainty

The reported setback has come at a time when the MVA is already facing questions over its unity. The alliance has suffered political blows in recent months, including a rebellion in the Shiv Sena (UBT), where six MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

At a recent MVA meeting in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray openly questioned the alliance's unity, asking, "We say we are together, but are we really?"

Against this backdrop, political observers believe the NCP (SP) may be looking at other options to avoid further setbacks and keep its legislators united, although there is no official confirmation of any such move.

Talk of NDA entry gains momentum

As merger talks reportedly stalled, speculation has intensified that some NCP (SP) MPs and MLAs are considering supporting the NDA or even joining the ruling alliance. There have also been unconfirmed reports suggesting that MP Supriya Sule and a few other leaders could be offered key responsibilities at the Centre if they join the NDA.

However, none of these claims have been officially confirmed. NCP (SP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar has dismissed the reports, calling them baseless.

He said there is no question of the party merging with the Congress, joining the NDA, or extending outside support to the ruling alliance. According to him, these are merely political rumours without any truth.

Congress confident Sharad Pawar will stay with MVA

Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh said the reports are only speculation and that it would be inappropriate to comment until there is any official announcement. He also expressed confidence that Sharad Pawar would remain committed to his ideology and continue with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and the INDIA alliance at the national level.

Reacting to the speculation, BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Congress has become a "sinking ship." He added that if Sharad Pawar's party wants to join the NDA in the interest of the country, it would be welcomed.

The formation of NCP

Sharad Pawar left the Congress in 1999 to form the Nationalist Congress Party. In 2023, the party suffered a major split when Ajit Pawar led a faction of MLAs into the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

The split created two rival NCP factions, both claiming the party's legacy. Earlier this year, Sharad Pawar's faction had ruled out any reunion with Ajit Pawar's group, saying both factions had chosen different political paths.

Also Read: Will Sharad Pawar's NCP merge with Congress? Here's what the party chief clarifies