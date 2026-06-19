Sharad Pawar's NCP split next after Shiv Sena UBT? MPs in touch with Ajit Pawar faction in latest politics

Mumbai:

Even as the political storm around Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to dominate headlines, fresh speculation has now emerged around Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP faction. Leaders from Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have claimed that several MPs and legislators from Sharad Pawar's camp are in touch with them, raising the possibility of another political realignment in Maharashtra.

The claims have sparked discussions in political circles about whether NCP-SP could face challenges similar to those currently confronting Shiv Sena (UBT).

Ajit Pawar camp claims contact with NCP-SP leaders

The latest claims were made by senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Dharmarao Atram. According to leaders from the Ajit Pawar-led faction, a number of MPs and MLAs from Sharad Pawar's party have been in contact with them.

NCP leaders have even suggested that Maharashtra could witness major political developments in the coming months if these discussions move forward. However, no MP from the Sharad Pawar camp has publicly confirmed any such move so far.

Why the number matter?

At present, NCP-SP has nine Members of Parliament eight in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha. Under anti-defection rules, a split in the parliamentary party would require the support of at least two-thirds of the elected MPs to avoid disqualification.

Since NCP-SP has eight Lok Sabha MPs, a minimum of six MPs would be needed to legally break away and merge with another faction. The party's Lok Sabha MPs include Supriya Sule, Amol Kolhe, Bajrang Sonawane, Nilesh Lanke, Suresh Mhatre, Amar Kale, Bhaskar Bhagare and Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis

The claims regarding NCP-SP have surfaced at a time when Shiv Sena (UBT) is dealing with a major rebellion of its own. Six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party have reportedly submitted letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate group in Parliament. They have also requested separate seating arrangements.

Sources indicate that the rebel MPs may take further steps towards aligning with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the coming days.

The development has revived memories of the 2022 Shiv Sena split, which dramatically changed Maharashtra's political landscape.

Rohit Pawar attacks 'politics of splits'

While Sharad Pawar has not publicly reacted to the latest claims, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar strongly criticised the trend of political defections. In a post on social media, he said that issues such as unemployment, farmers' distress, water shortages and concerns over women's safety should be the focus of political leaders.

He also criticised what he described as a growing market for buying and selling MPs and MLAs, saying that voters should democratically punish leaders who betray public trust.

Also Read: Six Uddhav Sena rebel MPs write to Speaker Om Birla, eye Shinde Sena merger: Sources