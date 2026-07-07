Three rescued, several feared trapped as landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site; rescue ops on

Wayanad:

A major landslide struck Kalladi near Meppady in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation amid fears that several people may be trapped beneath the debris, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where construction work on a tunnel road connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is currently underway.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, emergency teams from Kalpetta were immediately rushed to the affected area after receiving information about the landslide. Search and rescue operations are set to begin as authorities work to determine the number of people who may still be trapped.

Three people rescued before rescue teams arrived

Before emergency personnel reached the site, local residents managed to rescue three people from the landslide-hit area. Officials said the victims were staying at an accommodation used by workers associated with the tunnel road project. Authorities are still verifying whether additional workers or local residents remain trapped under the debris.

Nearby houses, homestays and vehicles affected

Officials said the landslide impacted an area that also has a few residential houses and homestays, raising concerns about the safety of people living nearby. Several vehicles used to transport employees working on the tunnel project were also damaged after being caught in the landslide. The full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

Police, NDRF join rescue efforts

Apart from Fire and Rescue Services personnel, police teams and members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed to assist in the rescue operation. Minister T Siddique and the Wayanad District Collector are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts. Officials are simultaneously verifying whether more people remain trapped in the affected area.

About the tunnel road project

The landslide occurred near the ongoing Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project, an important infrastructure initiative aimed at improving connectivity between Malappuram and Wayanad districts. Construction work on the project began last year. Authorities are expected to examine whether the landslide has caused any damage to the project site or affected construction activities.