Rs 240 Dividend: This cement maker announces quarterly results, recommends special dividend - Details here

Mumbai:

Country's leading cement maker company, UltraTech Cement, has announced its financial results for the January-March quarter of FY26. The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,000.02 crore during the March quarter. Along with this, the company has recommended a special dividend for the 2025-26 financial year. The company shared the information in a separate filing. While it has announced the amount of special dividend, there is no update regarding the record date and ex-date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

UltraTech Cement Dividend Amount

The company has recommended a special dividend of Rs 240 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each per equity share for the 2025-26 financial year.

"This special dividend is anchored in a confluence of several milestones that FY26 has delivered: consolidated PAT crossing the Rs 8,000 crore threshold for the first time in the company's history; domestic grey cement capacity surpassing the landmark 200 MTPA frontier; and operating cash flows growing a remarkable 50 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,398 crore -- the strongest in the company's history," it said.

UltraTech Cement quarterly results

The company has posted a net profit of Rs 2,474.79 crore in the January-March period a year ago, the Aditya Birla group flagship firm said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 25,799.47 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 23,063.32 crore a year earlier. Total expenses of UltraTech were at Rs 21,894.18 crore.

During the quarter, the company achieved 'highest ever sales volume', it said in an earnings statement.

UltraTech's total consolidated income, which includes other income as well, was at Rs 25,887.03 crore in the March quarter.

In the entire FY26, UltraTech's profit was at Rs 8,188.35 crore. The total consolidated income was at Rs 89,089.04 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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