Amrti Bharat Trains: Uttar Pradesh to get two new trains, check routes and other details

Mumbai:

There's great news for rail travellers as two new Amrit Bharat trains will be launched on April 28, 2026. The trains will make travel between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra faster, easier, and more affordable than ever before. The launch of these trains is expected to greatly benefit long-distance travellers and pilgrims. These trains will be flagged digitally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Routes of new Amrit Bharat Trains

The first train will run between Varanasi (Banaras) and Hadapsar (Pune). Train number 22589/22590 will stop at major stations such as Prayagraj, Jhansi, Itarsi, and Bhusaval. The total travel time on this route will be approximately 28 to 30 hours. The second train will run between Ayodhya and Mumbai, travelling via Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. This train will further strengthen connectivity between North India and Mumbai, the financial capital.

Train 1:

• Banaras – Hadapsar (Pune)

• Train Number: 22589 / 22590

• Route: Banaras → Prayagraj → Jhansi → Itarsi → Bhusaval → Pune

• Travel Time: 28–30 hours

Train 2:

• Ayodhya – Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express

• Route: Ayodhya → Uttar Pradesh → Madhya Pradesh → Maharashtra → Mumbai

Passengers to get special facilities

Amrit Bharat trains are equipped with modern technology. They utilise push-pull technology, which will improve train speed and performance. These trains will have non-AC coaches, including more sleeper and general compartments, to provide affordable travel options to passengers. They will also offer comfortable seating and essential amenities.

Who will benefit the most?

These trains will especially benefit pilgrims and long-distance travellers. Connecting major cities like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mumbai will facilitate both religious and business travellers.

The introduction of new trains will provide direct connectivity for passengers, eliminating the need to change trains frequently. This will not only save time but also make travel more affordable. This government move is considered a major effort towards strengthening the country's rail network. Improved connectivity between major states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will boost trade, tourism, and public movement.

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