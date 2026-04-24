Gautam Adani reenters $100 billion club, surpasses Bill Gates in world's richest people list

Mumbai:

Despite volatility in the stock market due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has seen a significant increase in his wealth. His net worth increased significantly on Thursday, to the point that he not only re-entered the USD 100 billion club but also surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the world's richest people list.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani's net worth increased by USD 7.16 billion in a single day. With this increase, his total wealth reached USD 106 billion. Following this increase, he has jumped to 17th place on the list of the world's richest people. This year, i.e., 2026, Gautam Adani's net worth has increased by $21.4 billion. This increase demonstrates the continued investor confidence in the Adani Group's shares and business.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

With this significant jump, Adani has surpassed Bill Gates, whose net worth has dropped to USD 104 billion. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of USD 90.2 billion, ranks 20th on the list. It's worth noting that Adani has already surpassed Ambani and is now strengthening his position globally.

Rank Name Net worth Country 1 Elon Musk $645B America 2 Larry Page $289B America 3 Jeff Bezos $274B America 4 Sergey Brin $269B America 5 Mark Zuckerberg $233B America 6 Larry Ellison $227B America 7 Michael Dell $179B America 8 Jensen Huang $165B America 9 Bernard Arnault $160B France 10 Jim Walton $157B America 11 Rob Walton $154B America 12 Alice Walton $153B America 13 Steve Ballmer $147B America 14 Warren Buffett $141B America 15 amancio ortega $132B Spain 16 Carlos Slim $130B Mexico 17 Gautam Adani $106B India 18 Bill Gates $104B America 19 Francois Betancourt Meyers $94.6B France 20 Mukesh Ambani $90.2B India

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