Gautam Adani reenters $100 billion club, surpasses Bill Gates in world's richest people list

Despite volatility in the stock market due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has seen a significant increase in his wealth. His net worth increased significantly on Thursday, to the point that he not only re-entered the USD 100 billion club but also surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the world's richest people list.
Bloomberg Billionaires Index
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani's net worth increased by USD 7.16 billion in a single day. With this increase, his total wealth reached USD 106 billion. Following this increase, he has jumped to 17th place on the list of the world's richest people. This year, i.e., 2026, Gautam Adani's net worth has increased by $21.4 billion. This increase demonstrates the continued investor confidence in the Adani Group's shares and business.
Mukesh Ambani's net worth
With this significant jump, Adani has surpassed Bill Gates, whose net worth has dropped to USD 104 billion. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of USD 90.2 billion, ranks 20th on the list. It's worth noting that Adani has already surpassed Ambani and is now strengthening his position globally.
|Rank
|Name
|Net worth
|Country
|1
|Elon Musk
|$645B
|America
|2
|Larry Page
|$289B
|America
|3
|Jeff Bezos
|$274B
|America
|4
|Sergey Brin
|$269B
|America
|5
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$233B
|America
|6
|Larry Ellison
|$227B
|America
|7
|Michael Dell
|$179B
|America
|8
|Jensen Huang
|$165B
|America
|9
|Bernard Arnault
|$160B
|France
|10
|Jim Walton
|$157B
|America
|11
|Rob Walton
|$154B
|America
|12
|Alice Walton
|$153B
|America
|13
|Steve Ballmer
|$147B
|America
|14
|Warren Buffett
|$141B
|America
|15
|amancio ortega
|$132B
|Spain
|16
|Carlos Slim
|$130B
|Mexico
|17
|Gautam Adani
|$106B
|India
|18
|Bill Gates
|$104B
|America
|19
|Francois Betancourt Meyers
|$94.6B
|France
|20
|Mukesh Ambani
|$90.2B
|India
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