After Meerut, Namo Bharat Express to run on the Delhi-Karnal route - Check details

New Delhi:

Following the successful operation of the Namo Bharat (Regional Rapid Transit System - RRTS) on the Delhi-Meerut route, preparations are now picking up pace for the start of work on the Delhi-Karnal corridor. Interestingly, groundwork on this project has already begun even before the Union Cabinet's final approval. Once completed, this corridor is expected to make travel on this route much easier in the future.

136-kilometre-long elevated corridor

This rapid rail corridor, which will be built from Delhi to Karnal, will be approximately 136 kilometres long. Most of it will be elevated, reducing land acquisition problems and speeding up construction. The route will be developed alongside national highways, further improving connectivity.

Shifting work gained momentum

To expedite the project, the NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) has begun relocating essential utilities, including electricity and water. Tenders have recently been issued for the relocation of 33 kV and 11 kV power lines. Additionally, preparations are underway to relocate approximately 36 kilometres of sewer and water pipelines, which indicates that the project is progressing rapidly.

Big interchange stations in Delhi

A key feature of the Delhi-Karnal route will be its large interchange stations. Starting from Sarai Kale Khan, the corridor will connect to the Delhi Metro at key locations such as Indraprastha and Kashmere Gate. Connectivity will also be provided at the Kashmere Gate bus stand. This will allow passengers to access train, metro, and bus services within a single network.

Delhi-Karnal route gets priority

Initially, three routes for Namo Bharat were planned: Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB, and Delhi-Panipat. However, at the request of the Haryana government, the Panipat route was extended to Karnal. According to reports, work on the Delhi-Karnal corridor may begin before the Delhi-Gurugram corridor.

What will be the benefit?

The opening of this route will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Haryana. Daily commuters will be relieved of traffic congestion, and travel time will be significantly reduced. Furthermore, this corridor will also promote development and investment in the surrounding areas.

ALSO READ | What is gold overdraft and how does it differ from gold loan? Here's all you need to know

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)