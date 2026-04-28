Mumbai shocker: Security guards stabbed for refusing to recite Kalma, CM Fadnavis says NIA to probe

Mumbai:

The investigation into the attack on two security guards in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, Maharashtra, has intensified, with agencies now probing a possible terror link. According to sources, the incident is suspected to be a “lone wolf” attack, raising serious security concerns.

During the probe, a note was recovered from the accused containing words such as “ISIS,” “jihad,” and “Gaza.” The contents of the note, filled with threatening language and radical undertones, have deepened suspicions. Phrases like “LONE WOLVES WILL POUNCE ON YOU, You mushrikeen will see real jihad in bilad Hind from now!” were reportedly written, along with fragmented lines referring to people, families, and Gaza.

About the incident

Police said the accused, identified as Zubair Ansari, initially approached the location asking for directions to a mosque before leaving. He later returned and questioned a security guard about his religion, allegedly asking him to recite the “kalma.” When the guard refused, Ansari suddenly attacked him with a knife. He then entered the security cabin and carried out a similar attack on another guard.

Following the recovery of suspicious materials, the case was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Investigators are currently examining the accused’s digital footprint, including mobile data, browsing history and communication records.

Searches at the accused’s residence reportedly uncovered additional notes and documents indicating exposure to extremist ideology linked to the banned terror group ISIS. Several references to “lone wolf,” “jihad,” and “Gaza” were also found.

About the accused

Ansari is a science graduate who had lived in the United States for several years. After returning to India, he was residing alone in Mira Road and working as an online chemistry tutor. Sources suggest that during a period of unemployment and isolation, he may have gradually gravitated toward radical online content through social media, video platforms and messaging apps.

Authorities are now investigating whether the attack was carried out independently or if there is a larger network involved. They are also examining whether the attack was premeditated or spontaneous.

CM Fadnavis calls act 'self-radicalisation'

In connection with the Mira Road knife attack, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the case appears to be one of “self-radicalisation.”

Fadnavis confirmed that the accused has been arrested. He added that agencies such as the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will assist in the investigation to determine whether there were any individuals or networks involved in the radicalisation process.