Government stresses strong India-Italy ties, calls for respectful remarks over Congress' 'Meloni' jibe

New Delhi:

On Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's remarks while sharing the stage with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s relationship with Italy had expanded and strengthened “in every way” in recent years, stressing that both sides must remain respectful of each other. "We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way, and it's important that, as part of diplomatic practice, we strengthen our ties, keeping in mind and being respectful of each other and this mutual understanding between the two sides,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs also called for mutual respect in diplomatic discourse after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit made a reference to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni while taking a swipe at PM Modi’s foreign policy.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

While speaking at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said it has somehow been ingrained in PM Modi's mind that foreign policy is about hugging leaders. Then Rahul Gandhi hugged Rachnatmak Congress chief Sandeep Dikshit in a bid to demonstrate what he said the current government's foreign policy was about.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks trigger a political uproar

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks have triggered a political uproar as several senior BJP leaders condemned what they described as “indecent” language. Rahul Gandhi slammed Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy, saying the Prime Minister’s responsibility was to protect India’s interests rather than focus on “mere friendships” and public displays of warmth.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on PM Modi's foreign policy

Earlier in the day, the BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on PM Modi's handling of foreign policy, saying it seems his "arrogance" is now turning into "madness". BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the nation must decide whether what Rahul Gandhi has done is merely the childish antics of a frustrated, deranged and envious person consumed by jealousy towards PM Modi, or the nefarious act of an individual serving as an instrument in a systematic conspiracy orchestrated by forces across the border.

He stated that the Congress and Gandhi have emerged as a "challenge" to the country's "healthy democracy", he charged. "What Rahul Gandhi has said makes it evident that his arrogance is now turning into madness. He appears to be losing his mental balance," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, when asked.

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