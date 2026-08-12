NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique receives death threat, absconding gangster sends threatening audio

Mumbai:

NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique on Wednesday received a death threat. Absconding gangster Zeeshan Akhtar issued the death threat. He sent the threatening audio message just a short while ago. Zeeshan Akhtar has sent the threatening audio directly to Zeeshan Siddique. Notably, Zeeshan Siddique is currently not in India, however, after receiving the threatening audio, he informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti about the matter.

Zeeshan Siddique receives death threat on personal phone number

In a telephonic conversation with India TV, Zeeshan Siddique stated that although he is currently not in India, he received this message on his personal number and added that he has informed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, and appropriate legal action will be taken.

According to a senior Mumbai Police official, the matter has come to their notice, but no complaint has been received from Zeeshan Siddique so far. His sister had previously filed a Non-Cognizable (NC) complaint following a viral audio message. The audio message will be verified, police said.

This is second time in a week, Zeeshan receives death threat

This is the second time within a week that a threatening audio message from Zeeshan Akhtar has surfaced. In this regard, the Mumbai Police launched an investigation into the matter. In the latest audio message, the caller allegedly claimed to be Zeeshan Akhtar from the Rohit Godara gang and threatened to kill Siddique anytime soon. The caller also allegedly said that he had decided two years ago that after killing Baba Siddique, he would target his son Zeeshan.

Zeeshan Akhtar in the audio message allegedly warned Siddique not to seek the support of his sister and challenged him to approach the police himself. He also reportedly said that whenever he killed Siddique, he would do it personally.

It should be noted that a similar threat was allegedly issued by Zeeshan Akhtar last week. After the threat was issued, Siddique's sister had lodged a written complaint with the Bandra Police and the threat has prompted the Mumbai Police to begin a fresh probe into the source and authenticity of the audio message.

Bandra Police last week registered case based on complaint

It is significant to note that the Bandra Police last week registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence after Arshia Siddique, daughter of NCP leader Baba Siddique and sister of Zeeshan Siddique, after a threat audio clip circulated on social media in her brother’s name. Police stated that the clip was not sent directly to Arshia but was uploaded on social media by an account claiming to be operated by gangster Zeeshan Akhtar.

Police further said that the complaint was filed after Siddique's sister came across the viral audio clip on a social media platform and approached the authorities. Based on the complaint, Bandra Police registered an NC offence and launched a preliminary inquiry into the matter. In this regard, officials said the authenticity of the audio clip is yet to be established and is currently under verification.

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