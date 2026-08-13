Big relief for NEET protesters in Maharashtra as govt approves process to withdraw registered cases

Mumbai:

Students and protesters who took part in demonstrations against the alleged NEET paper leak in Maharashtra are set to receive major relief as the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government has approved the process for withdrawing cases registered against students and protesters during the agitation and issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Wednesday. According to the GR, the deadline earlier fixed for withdrawing such cases has been extended from July 31, 2026, to March 31, 2027. The decision also covers cases related to political protests where chargesheets are required to be filed by the extended deadline.

Thousands of students had protested against NEET paper leak

Thousands of students took to the streets in several parts of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, to protest against the alleged NEET paper leak. The protesters had demanded the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protests continued for seven consecutive days from July 18. During the demonstrations, Mumbai Police registered several FIRs against protesters for allegedly participating in unlawful assemblies and violating prohibitory orders. Cases were registered under Section 189(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 37(1), 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Why the deadline was extended

Under the process, police first have to complete their investigation and submit a chargesheet before the cases can be taken up for withdrawal by the government. If a chargesheet is not filed, the withdrawal process can also move forward after the police submit a closure report before the court, according to the information available. The extension of the deadline to March 31, 2027, gives the authorities additional time to complete these procedural requirements and process the cases for withdrawal.

CM Fadnavis had directed Home Department to act

The Maharashtra Home Department has started collecting details of cases registered during the protests, particularly those filed in Mumbai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently directed Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Manisha Mhaiskar to initiate the process of withdrawing cases registered against the protesters. The latest government decision is expected to provide significant relief to students and other demonstrators who participated in the protests against the alleged NEET paper leak.

Relief for students facing protest-related cases

The move could come as a major relief for students who faced criminal proceedings over their participation in the agitation. However, the withdrawal of individual cases will remain subject to the prescribed legal and administrative process, including the completion of police investigations and submission of chargesheets or closure reports wherever applicable.

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