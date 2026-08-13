A political realignment in Maharashtra? Supriya Sule's car ride with BJP's Vinod Tawde fuels speculation

New Delhi:

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra remains abuzz amid speculations that the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) could join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). These speculations further intensified after NCP(SP)'s working president Supriya Sule and BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde were seen traveling in the same car in Delhi on Wednesday night.

A video has also emerged that showed the two leaders having a light-hearted conversation inside the Parliament premises before leaving in the same vehicle, which only left one wondering if the recent meetings between leaders of the NCP(SP) and the BJP are just merely coincidences or a major political upheaval could be expected in Maharashtra.

NCP(SP) to join NDA?

The development follows days after all eight Lok Sabha members of the NCP(SP) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital; although the party downplayed the meeting and said the MPs only discussed the local issues of their constituencies and the problems faced by farmers across Maharashtra.

"There were also concerns regarding the railways. For instance, a massive protest took place yesterday over the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail, along with issues concerning farm loan waivers. We raised all these matters when we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today," NCP(SP) leader Amol Khole said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the wedding reception of Sule's daughter Revati in Delhi, which once again intensified the speculations that the NCP(SP) is considering joining hands with the BJP.

Merger with Sunetra's NCP?

Sources earlier told India TV that there are two options for the NCP(SP) to join the NDA: first, join the BJP-led alliance as a separate party, and second, merge with the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP and then join the NDA. The BJP reportedly wants the NCP(SP) to merge with the other faction and then join the NDA, sources have said.

However, one must note that the party leadership has denied all reports that it is considering joining the ruling alliance. Although, the party has hinted that it could support the NDA's ambitious Delimitation Bill if the proposed changes are made.

"The new delimitation bill has not yet been introduced. If it includes a provision ensuring a 50% increase in seats for all states, we will discuss it within the INDIA bloc. If it serves the interests of the people, we will consider supporting it," Sule said earlier.

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