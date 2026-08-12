Licence of 4 Domino's outlets suspended in Maharashtra over food safety violations after FDA raids

Mumbai:

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday suspended the food business licences of four Domino's Pizza outlets in the state including three in Mumbai for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms. The fourth outlet is located in Satara district of western Maharashtra, said the FDA headed by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe in a statement and added that the action was part of a special drive against chain restaurants.

FDA takes action against Domino's Pizza outlets of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd

The action by the FDA was taken against Domino's Pizza outlets of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd at Vile Parle West, Borivali West and at R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West during a special drive against chain restaurants, it said.

The FDA said that the Domino's Pizza outlet in Vile Parle had deficiencies related to the display of its FSSAI licence, potable water, food storage, pest control and hygiene facilitiesand added that it was directed to ensure proper temperature monitoring of frozen food, segregation of food and non-food items, rodent and pest prevention and adequate hand-washing and hygiene facilities.

The FDA said it found 15 per cent non-compliance, and directed corrective measures covering food storage, temperature monitoring, food testing, cleanliness and pest control at the Borivali outlet. The FDA also sought proper segregation of raw and cooked food as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and regular sanitisation of equipment and utensils.

FDA says Ghatkopar outlet was found deficient in cleanliness

The FDA said that the Ghatkopar outlet was found deficient in cleanliness, sanitation scheduling and pest control measures, besides failing to follow FIFO (First In, First Out) and FEFO (First Expired, First Out) practices and maintain proper temperature control in food storage, the FDA said. The FDA also flagged the absence of food-grade certificates and records relating to calibration, preventive maintenance, food and water testing and food safety.

Along with this, the licenses of Domino's Pizza outlet operated by Jubilant FoodWorks at Malkapur and two other fast-food outlets operated by Sapphire Foods India at Karad in Satara district were also suspended, the FDA said.

FDA says Malkapur outlet was found to have about 40% non-compliance

The FDA added that the Malkapur outlet was found to have about 40 per cent non-compliance, with deficiencies in basic facilities, equipment, cleanliness and pest control and at the Karad establishments, the FDA prescribed corrective measures for pizza preparation, including separate ovens and proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas, separate pans, and appropriate labelling of sauces and pizza toppings with packing and expiry dates.

The FDA said it took action against an outlet of Sapphire Foods India in Akola district of Vidarbha region for the alleged use of frozen paneer and substandard food items.

With inputs from PTI

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