PM Modi to address nation from ramparts of Red Fort for 13th consecutive time on 80th Independence Day

New Delhi:

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national celebrations from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. The grand ceremony will combine traditional military honours with a strong focus on India's national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, with the 150-year legacy of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and the contribution of the country's youth taking centre stage. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered as part of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The ceremony will also feature a coordinated flag-hoisting and 21-Gun Salute, followed by the Prime Minister's address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

On his arrival at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce the Prime Minister to Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi, General Officer Commanding of the Delhi Area. The GoC will then escort the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base, where a combined Guard comprising personnel from the three services and Delhi Police will present a general salute. The Prime Minister will subsequently inspect the Guard of Honour.

Army to coordinate Independence Day celebrations

The Guard of Honour for the Prime Minister will comprise one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Indian Army is the coordinating service for this year's Independence Day celebrations. Lieutenant Colonel Arjun Singh will command the Guard of Honour. The Army contingent will be led by Major Aditya Sharma, while Lieutenant Commander Neelam Rana will command the Naval contingent. The Air Force contingent will be led by Squadron Leader Vipin Kumar, and the Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Vineet Kumar.

PM Modi to hoist Tricolour with 21-Gun Salute

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister during the flag-hoisting ceremony. The unfurling of the Tricolour will take place simultaneously with a 21-Gun Salute by the ceremonial 1721 Field Battery. The battery will use indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns. Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat will command the ceremonial battery, while Naib Subedar Anuthosh Sarkar will serve as the Gun Position Officer.

(Image Source : PTI)India is set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026.

Inter-Services guard to present Rashtriya Salute

The National Flag Guard will comprise one officer and 32 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Inter-Services and Police Guard will present the Rashtriya Salute when the Prime Minister hoists the National Flag. Major Lokendra Singh Shekhawat will command the National Flag Guard. Major Vikas Yadav will lead the Army contingent, Lieutenant Commander Abhilash will command the Naval contingent and Squadron Leader Umesh G will lead the Air Force contingent. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Vikas Meena.

IAF helicopters to shower flower petals

The ceremonial proceedings will also include an aerial element, with two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force scheduled to shower flower petals at the Red Fort. Following the ceremonial proceedings and flower-petal shower, Prime Minister Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This year's celebrations are expected to place particular emphasis on India's youth, described as 'Yuva Shakti', and their role in shaping the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

(Image Source : PTI)A helicopter showers flower petals during the full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day.

'Vande Mataram' to get special focus

The 2026 Independence Day celebrations will also mark 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram'. In a first for the Red Fort Independence Day ceremony, the national song will be rendered during the celebrations. The inclusion of 'Vande Mataram' adds a major cultural and historical dimension to this year's event, alongside the traditional military and national ceremonies.

Red Fort security tightened with AI surveillance

With thousands of people expected to gather around the venue, security arrangements have been significantly strengthened across and around the Red Fort. According to Delhi Police, a multi-layered anti-terror security plan has been put in place. More than 1,000 CCTV cameras have been deployed inside and outside the Red Fort, with AI-based video analytics being used to strengthen surveillance. The live feeds from the cameras will be monitored through a dedicated control room. The system is designed to help security personnel identify suspicious activity, crowd-related issues and potential law and order situations and respond quickly.

(Image Source : PTI)Delhi Police officials during the full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day near Red Fort.

Mock drills conducted for coordinated response

Security agencies have also conducted mock drills and undertaken advance coordination with various stakeholders ahead of the celebrations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the arrangements have been strengthened in view of incidents reported in the national capital last year, while efforts have also been made to minimise inconvenience for people attending the event.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of incidents reported in the national capital last year, with a focus on ensuring that people attending the celebrations face minimum inconvenience," Banthia told news agency PTI.

"We have elaborate security arrangements this time, keeping in mind the incidents witnessed in the national capital last year," Banthia said. He said the security plan includes several layers of checking and screening in and around the Red Fort, along with an anti-terror response mechanism to deal with possible threats or emergencies.

(Image Source : PTI)Police officials during the full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day.

Response teams to remain ready

The police have positioned response teams at strategic locations and have coordinated with other agencies to ensure that any emergency can be addressed quickly. "Advance liaison, mock drills and advance intimation have been carried out so that all agencies are prepared and there is a coordinated response in case of any emergency," the DCP added. He added that the surveillance network would allow security personnel to respond quickly to incidents. "Whatever law and order situation is noticed, we will immediately respond. Response teams will be ready and deployed at strategic locations," Banthia said.

Traffic and public movement to be regulated

Apart from surveillance and anti-terror measures, Delhi Police have made arrangements to regulate the movement of people and vehicles in the vicinity of the Red Fort. Authorities are seeking to maintain a balance between strict security requirements and the convenience of visitors attending the Independence Day celebrations. Multiple layers of screening are expected at access points, while movement around the venue will be managed to prevent unnecessary congestion.

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