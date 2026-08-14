Expired Frooti, Appy Fizz stock worth Rs 1 lakh seized in FDA raid at Mumbai warehouse

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an overnight operation at a Parle Agro warehouse in Mumbai's Chembur area, seizing expired products of popular Frooti and Appy Fizz beverages worth more than Rs 1 lakh.

The raid was carried out at the company's warehouse located in Prayag Nagar on LU Gadkari Marg in the Washinaka area of Chembur. According to officials, the operation began at 6 pm on August 13 and continued until 5 am on August 14.

Eight FDA officials were involved in the inspection, during which authorities discovered an expired stock of several products, including cold drinks, Frooti, Appy Fizz and Candy Juice.

Following the seizure, the FDA sealed the warehouse and also impounded two vehicles that were being used to transport the products.

Officials said that no food products will be allowed to be sold or transported from the warehouse until further orders are issued by the FDA.

Food safety crackdown continues

The seizure comes amid a widening food safety crackdown as agencies carry out inspections and searches at city's restaurants and stockhouses.

Earlier on August 12, the FDA suspended the food business licences of four Domino's Pizza outlets, including three in Mumbai, for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene regulations. The action was taken against outlets operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd at Vile Parle West, Borivali West and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West. The fourth outlet is located in Satara district, an official statement said.

The action was carried out as part of a special drive launched by the FDA against chain restaurants across the state. The agency, headed by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, said the inspections identified several deficiencies related to food safety, hygiene and storage practices.

At the Vile Parle outlet, officials found violations related to the display of the mandatory FSSAI licence, the availability of potable water, food storage practices, pest control measures and overall hygiene standards.

The outlet was directed to implement corrective measures, including proper temperature monitoring of frozen food, segregation of food and non-food items, effective rodent and pest control, and the provision of adequate hand-washing and sanitation facilities.

At the Borivali West outlet, the FDA reported a 15 per cent level of non-compliance during the inspection. The agency ordered the outlet to improve food storage practices, temperature monitoring, food testing procedures, cleanliness and pest control measures.

Officials also instructed the outlet to ensure proper segregation of raw and cooked food, maintain a clear separation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items, and carry out regular sanitisation of kitchen equipment and utensils.

The FDA said the action forms part of its broader initiative to strengthen compliance with food safety regulations and improve hygiene standards at restaurant chains operating in Maharashtra.

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