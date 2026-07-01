Body of Indian sailor who died in Venezuela returned without brain, heart, lungs; family seeks answers

New Delhi:

The mysterious death of a 33-year-old Indian seafarer in Venezuela has taken a shocking turn after a post-mortem conducted in Uttar Pradesh found that all of his major internal organs were missing.

Rakesh Chauhan, a resident of Deoria district, had travelled to Venezuela in November 2025 as a crew member on a merchant navy ship. His family was informed in May that he had died, with the company initially claiming that the cause was cardiac arrest.

However, after his body was brought back to India, fresh questions emerged over the circumstances of his death.

Second post-mortem raises serious questions

According to the family, the body arrived in Deoria nearly a month after his death. Doctors first refused to conduct another post-mortem because it appeared that an autopsy had already been carried out. Later, after permission from the District Magistrate, a second post-mortem was conducted.

The report reportedly found that the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen, stomach, intestines and several other organs were missing. Doctors also noted long stitched incisions from the neck to the lower abdomen and across the back of the head.

Since the internal organs were absent, doctors said the exact cause of death could not be determined.

Family says they received conflicting information

Chauhan's family alleged that the company gave them different versions of what had happened. They claimed that they were first told he had fallen on the ship and suffered serious injuries. Later, they were informed that his condition was critical, and by the evening, the company confirmed his death. When the family asked about the reason, they were allegedly told that he had died because of the injuries from the fall.

The family also said they had been promised that the body would be returned within a week, but it reached India almost a month later.

No autopsy report from Venezuela

One of the biggest concerns in the case is that neither Venezuelan authorities nor the company reportedly provided the family with an official autopsy report or detailed information explaining how Chauhan died.

Although some organs may be removed during an autopsy for examination, the absence of all major internal organs, along with the lack of official medical records, has raised serious concerns. The Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI) has demanded a full investigation into the case. The organisation has called for intervention by the Indian Embassy in Venezuela, complete disclosure of the autopsy findings, and accountability from the authorities involved.

It also sought justice and compensation for Chauhan's family, saying the case raises important questions about the safety and treatment of Indian seafarers working abroad.

Family seeks justice

Rakesh Chauhan's father has urged the government to investigate both the company and the circumstances surrounding his son's death.

The family says they want clear answers about what happened in Venezuela and why his body was returned without its internal organs.

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