Vridhachalam Election Result LIVE: DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth leads by 2,400 votes

Chennai:

Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district is emerging as one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in the Tamil Nadu elections, with a four-cornered contest featuring Premalatha Vijayakanth of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Dr Tamizharasi Adhimoolam of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), S Vijay of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Ananthi of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

Key candidates

Among the key candidates, Premalatha Vijayakanth, widow of Vijayakanth and the face of the DMDK, is banking on legacy appeal and the party’s residual base. Tamizharasi Adhimoolam, the PMK candidate, is relying on Vanniyar consolidation and strong grassroots networks. S Vijay, representing the TVK, is a new entrant aiming to attract youth and anti-establishment voters, while Ananthi of the NTK is drawing support from ideological backing and a consistent vote base.

Virudhachalam election result: Who is leading in the seat

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, Premallatha Vijayakant of the DMDK is leading with 2,466 votes against TVK's Vijay S.

PMK candidate Tamizharasi P is in third position with 31,345 votes polled so far.

Virudhachalam demography

The constituency’s electoral behaviour is deeply influenced by caste dynamics. A significant Vanniyar population gives the PMK a structural advantage, as the party has historically drawn support from this community. At the same time, Scheduled Caste voters form a sizeable segment, making consolidation across communities crucial for any candidate aiming to win. The DMDK, once a strong force under the late Vijayakanth, continues to retain pockets of loyalty, particularly among older voters and those disillusioned with the Dravidian majors.