Afghanistan shatter India's T20 World Cup record against New Zealand with strong performance in Chennai Afghanistan broke a major record of India in the T20 World Cups after putting up an impressive performance against New Zealand in their clash in Chennai. Led by Gulbadin Naib's 63 and finishes from others, Afghanistan put up 182/6.

Afghanistan broke a major record of India during their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against New Zealand on Sunday, February 8. Playing against the Kiwis in a high-stakes Group D clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Rashid Khan-led team amassed a strong total of 182/6 in their 20 overs.

Gulbadin Naib led the way with the bat with his impressive 63 from 35 balls, while Sediqullah Atal also put up a decent 24-ball 29. Afghanistan lost a few wickets in the end but Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi helped with their cameos as the Afghans posted a good score.

En route to their 182/6, Afghanistan have shattered India's record for the highest total against New Zealand in T20 World Cups, as this is now the highest score against the Kiwis in this tournament. The previous record belonged to India, who had made 180/9 in their clash against the Kiwis in 2007.

Highest scores against New Zealand in T20 World Cups:

1 - Afghanistan: 182/6 in 2026

2 - India: 180/9 in 2007

3 - England: 179/6 in 2022

4 - Pakistan: 177/6 in 2012

5 - Sri Lanka: 174/6 in 2012

Coming to the match, this is a crucial clash in the World Cup. This is the group of death in the T20 World Cup 2026, as a maximum of only two of the three potential semifinalists can make it through to the Super Eight stage, with at least one failing to progress further. Afghanistan and New Zealand met each other in the 2024 World Cup, too, when the Afghans famously defeated New Zealand in what was another group of death that featured the West Indies, as the Kiwis failed to make it to the next stage. New Zealand eye redemption in what is their first meeting against the Rashid Khan-led team in any format since that game.