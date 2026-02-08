Rewa accident: Three die as speeding Audi plows through family handing out wedding invitations in MP Witnesses stated that a black Audi car traveling at high speed from Rewa collided head-on with the motorcycle. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged, and the motorcycle riders died instantly at the scene.

Rewa:

As many as three persons were killed after a speeding Audi car rammed their bike in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. The horrific accident took place on the Rewa-Prayagraj National Highway in the Raipur Karchuliyan police jurisdiction on Saturday afternoon.

The victims, a father, his son, and a female relative, were on a motorcycle delivering wedding invitations when their vehicle collided head-on with the high-end car.

Family was distributing wedding invitation cards

The accident took place around 3 pm near the Kosta Jiula turn, approximately 20 kilometers from Rewa. According to reports, 55-year-old Bhagwat Vishwakarma, his son Shivam Vishwakarma, and their female relative Sheetal Vishwakarma were going towards Rewa from Hanumana to distribute wedding invitations for Shivam’s upcoming marriage.

Witnesses stated that a black Audi car traveling at high speed from Rewa collided head-on with the motorcycle. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged, and the motorcycle riders died instantly at the scene.

The Audi reportedly crashed into a road divider after the collision, and the occupants fled the scene. Police are currently searching for them.

The deceased are from Ghooma village in Garh-Katra. The family was traveling to relatives’ homes to deliver wedding invitations for Shivam’s wedding, which was scheduled for February 24.

Police launch manhunt to nab car occupants

Local residents immediately informed the police and 108 ambulance services. Officers from Raipur Karchuliyan Police Station, including ASI Padmesh Mishra, reached the site, documented the scene, and transported the bodies to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

“A speeding Audi car from Rewa collided head-on with a motorcycle traveling from Hanumana. Tragically, a woman and two men died on the spot. The investigation is underway, and we are tracing the Audi occupants,” ASI Mishra said.

(Reported by Ashok Mishra)