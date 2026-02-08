Advertisement
  4. NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Gurbaz, Zadran take Afghanistan off to strong start

NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Afghanistan look for a strong start as they opted to bat first against New Zealand in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two teams are pitted in a tough group that also features South Africa.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi:

Afghanistan have won the toss in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against New Zealand and have opted to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two teams are placed in a tough group as they open their campaign in what is a high-stakes clash on Sunday. This match has great significance, considering they are in Group D, which also features South Africa, along with minnows UAE and Canada. This is the group of death in the T20 World Cup 2026, as a maximum of only two of the three potential semifinalists can make it through to the Super Eight stage, with at least one failing to progress further. This makes this clash a pretty important one, and even South Africa would be glued to watch the match taking place in Chennai, traditionally known as the spin hub, but has now shown fewer signs of spin in the last few years.

Afghanistan and New Zealand met each other in the 2024 World Cup too, when the Afghans famously defeated New Zealand in what was another group of death that featured the West Indies, as the Kiwis failed to make it to the next stage. They would eye redemption now in what is their first meeting against the Rashid Khan-led team in any format since that game. The Kiwis are hit by injury concerns to a few players, with Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway having suffered illness, while Michael Bracewell and Lockie Ferguson are managing calf issues. Meanwhile, Finn Allen is also nursing a shoulder injury that he picked up against India. Afghanistan have won six of the seven matches heading into this World Cup, while New Zealand lost their last T20I series to India 4-1 ahead of the World Cup. Follow for all the updates on this clash. 

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Latest Updates

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    First six of the match!!

    And Gurbaz get a much-needed boundary in the fourth over. He shuffles across this fuller ball from Duffy and scoops it behind for a six. He then pulls one for a four. Afghanistan now on a move with 11 from the over. Afghanistan 26/0 4.

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Gurbaz put down, Afghanistan hunting for boundaries!!

    Gurbaz has been out down here in the third over. This was a tough chance as the batter top-edged his pull. Two fielders and the wicketkeeper ran behind the ball but could not take it. Afghanistan are not able to get a boundary. It seems that there is something in it for the bowlers. Afghanistan 15/0 after 3.

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Gurbaz looks to take Henry on!!

    Early signs from Afghanistan of looking to break free. Gurbaz dances down the track on two occasions in the first over as he looks to go over covers. He does not time even once but clears the midfield and gets a couple of runs a couple of times. Afghanistan 6/0 after 1.

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup live: And the action is live!!

    The anthems are done, and now it is time for the real action to begin. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are out in the middle as they look for a strong start in this innings. Matt Henry has the new ball in his hand for New Zealand. 

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    How is the pitch?

    77 metres down the ground from the KMK end. Short boundaries behind. Danny Morrison is perplexed as the pitch is green. The tough thing is to decide a good score as it's a new surface. Chennai generally spins. But now, there's grass.

  • 10:54 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    NZ vs AFG live match: Out walk the players!!

    The players walk out at the ground as the mini-fireworks welcome them for the national anthems. Afghanistan's anthem first, followed by New Zealand's anthem. Fans have started to fill the venue in numbers.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Here are the Playing XIs

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup live: Mitchell Santner confirms team combination at toss!

    "We were thinking about it (whether to bat or bowl), some grass here, not much in Chennai. We've had a series against India, travelled all around the country, then spent some time in Mumbai, and we're here. Everyone are up, which is nice - we were struggling with some of our personnel. Ish Sodhi, Bracewell, Conway and Jamieson miss out," New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said.

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    NZ vs AFG live match: Rashid Khan speaks up at the toss!!

    "We will like to bat first. First game for us, fresh wicket, put runs on the boards nd I think there will be more help for our spinners later on. We've much experience, have players who've played all around the globe, we're fully ready for it. Myself, Mujeeb and Nabi, the three spinners, but think there'll be help for the pacers as well. We'll have to bat well and then set it up for the bowlers. We have three pacers as well," Rashid said at the toss.

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Afghanistan opt to bat first against New Zealand!!

    Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has won the toss, and he has decided that Afghanistan will be batting first today against New Zealand in Chennai.

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup live: What happened in 2024?

    New Zealand and Afghanistan met each other in the T20 World Cup 2024, when the Afghans had famously mauled New Zealand in the league stage and later made it not just to the Super Eight stage but also to the semifinals. That was also a group of death with West Indies being the third semifinal potentialists, who could make it to the Super Eight only.

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup live: Why is this a high-stakes clash??

    Afghanistan and New Zealand find themselves in the group of death with South Africa and minnows UAE and Canada with them in Group D. With potentially three semifinalists in the group, only two of them can make it to the Super Eight stage, with at least one set to be knocked out in the league stage itself. Afghanistan is no longer a team whose win is a major surprise. So, this makes this clash a very high-stakes one.

  • 10:15 AM (IST)Feb 08, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 live: Time for group of death to come into life!!!

    Hello and welcome. It's time for the group of death to come into life in the T20 World Cup 2026 as New Zealand and Afghanistan play their first matches in Group D. Following a fascinating opening day in the World Cup, the second one offers some more as the Kiwis are up against the Afghanistan side in what is a high-stakes early World Cup face-off. Stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game in Chennai.

