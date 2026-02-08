Russia: Four Indian students among six injured in stabbing attack in Ufa; probe launched Russian health officials said the injured are currently being treated in hospital. One of the victims is reported to be in serious condition, while the other three are in a stable but moderate state.

Moscow:

As many as six persons, including four Indians, were injured in a stabbing attack at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic on Saturday, Indian mission said.



Early information suggests that a teenage boy carrying a knife entered a student dormitory at the State Medical University in Ufa. He reportedly attacked students who were living in the building, leaving several of them with stab injuries, the Interior Ministry said.

"The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal.

The Indian Embassy in Russia said necessary help is being provided to the victims and officials from the Consulate in Kazan were on their way to Ufa.



“An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students,” the X post read.

One person critical

Russian health officials said the injured are currently being treated in hospital. One of the victims is reported to be in serious condition, while the other three are in a stable but moderate state. Doctors are continuing to provide medical care, the ministry said.

The alleged attacker, described as a 15-year-old boy, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. The Baza Telegram channel reported that he has been admitted to a local children’s hospital.

Authorities launch probe

Authorities have opened a major investigation into the incident. Senior officials in Ufa, which lies about 1,200 kilometres east of Moscow, are overseeing the probe.

According to Baza, the teenager is believed to have links to a banned neo-Nazi group. The channel claimed he shouted nationalist slogans related to the Holocaust during the attack and shared an image showing a swastika drawn on a wall using victims’ blood