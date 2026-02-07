Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkreig rescues India after USA scare defending champions in first innings India defeated USA by 29 runs in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Mumbai. Captain Suryakumar Yadav played a blistering knock off unbeaten 84 runs off 49 balls as India posted 161 runs on the board in the first innings. When it came to the chase, USA failed to get going as Indian bowlers dominated.

Mumbai:

India kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a comfortable 29-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side walked in as clear favourites, with pre-match chatter even hinting at a possible 300-run effort against a comparatively inexperienced USA bowling attack. When the visitors chose to bowl first, the anticipation only grew but the Indian batting line-up failed to justify the hype.

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck, while opening partner Ishan Kishan managed just 20 off 16 deliveries. The middle order struggled to find rhythm as Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya all fell cheaply, leaving India reeling at 77/6. With plans unravelling and pressure mounting, it was the captain who steadied the innings with a commanding display.

Suryakumar produced a brilliant unbeaten 84 from 49 balls, dragging India to 161 in the first innings, a total that once looked out of reach. Despite limited support at the other end, the 35-year-old thrived on home soil and ensured the hosts had a competitive score to defend. For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk stood out with an impressive four-wicket haul. Saurabh Netravalkar, however, endured a difficult outing, conceding 65 runs in his four overs, the most expensive spell in T20 World Cup history.

Indian bowlers were too hot to handle

Mohammed Siraj, who replaced injured Harshit Rana in the squad, had a fantastic night, picking up three crucial wickets, including those of Andries Gous and Saiteja Mukkamalla. Arshdeep Singh once again had a perfect night, conceding just 11 runs off just three overs. Spinner Axar Patel picked up two wickets as he was once on a hat-trick chance but he missed the opportunity. Overall, USA produced a quality performance that should definitely send warning signs to India but at the end of the day, it wasn't enough for them to get the job done.

Meanwhile, with the win, India now hold the record of most successful wins in T20 World Cup history. They also hold the record for the lowest successful score at the Wankhede Stadium.

Read More: