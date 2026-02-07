Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Virat Kohli, stays on Rohit Sharma's toes with exceptional knock in the T20 WC 2026 Star India skipper Suryakumar Yadav put forth an incredible performance in the first innings of game 3 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Taking on the USA, Surya surpassed Virat Kohli and is just behind Rohit Sharma in an elite list.

Mumbai:

Game 3 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw the defending champions India taking on the USA. The two sides took on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7. The clash began with the Indian team coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side saw its wickets fall very quickly.

Opener Abhishek Sharma departed on a golden duck; Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma walked back to the pavilion cheaply as well. However, it was the knock of India skipper Suryakumar Yadav that helped India post a fighting total on the board.

Coming out to bat after the fall of the second wicket, Surya amassed 84* runs in 49 deliveries, helping India post a total of 161 runs in the first innings. Putting in a brilliant showing, Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Virat Kohli and barely missed out on Rohit Sharma’s record of the highest score as an Indian captain in T20 World Cup history.

Kohli’s highest individual innings score is 57 as captain in the T20 World Cup. Whereas Rohit Sharma sits in second with a score of 92. With Surya’s brilliance and his amassing 84* runs, the star batter now sits in third place in the list.

India aim to get off to winning start

Speaking of the game between India and the USA, the Men in Blue opened their innings with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma coming out to bat. While Abhishek departed on a golden duck, Kishan scored 20 runs in 16 deliveries. Tilak Varma added 25 runs to his name, with Surya scoring 84* runs.

India posted a total of 161 runs in the first innings, all thanks to the masterful knock by Surya, and the side will hope for a similar performance with the ball in the run chase as well.

