Anwar Ibrahim and I have been friends even before he became prime minister: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur . “This is my first foreign visit in 2026, delighted to be with you all,” PM Modi said at an Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur:

PM Modi on Saturday addressed the Indian community at an event in Kuala Lumpur. He said Anwar Ibrahim and I have been friends even before he became prime minister. “This is my first foreign visit in 2026, delighted to be with you all,” PM Modi said at an Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia has second-largest Indian-origin community in world; so much that connects Indian and Malaysian hearts: PM Modi said in Malaysia.

"I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world," PM Modi had earlier said.

"Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provide a strong foundation to our historic friendship," he added.

Addressing the India diaspora, PM Modi said, “We understand each other so well. It must be due to large number of common words between our languages and Malay.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim received a rousing welcome at the Indian diaspora event on Saturday to dance performances by over 800 participants.



Over 800 dancers showcased a tapestry of Indian classical and folk dances, including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Yakshagana, Lavani and Odisi.

PM Modi and Ibrahim, who travelled to the venue in the same car, arrived on the stage amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and chants of 'Modi, Modi'.



An announcement was made that the dance performance had entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the most number of performers in an Indian dance performance.

"I am personally excited to have a great friend from India joining us in Malaysia," Ibrahim told the gathering. The Malaysian prime minister recalled ancient ties between the two nations "long before embassies and trade agreements" came in vogue.

"India or Bharat is among Malaysia's top trading partners. It is not only goods that move between us, but in 2025 over 1.5 million Indian visitors came to Malaysia," Ibrahim said.

"I am proud to be a personal friend of Modi ji and India," the Malaysian prime minister said. PM Modi on Saturday arrived here on a two-day visit where he was received by his Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim.



