Five Iran women players seeking asylum in Australia after AFC Asian Cup return home, two players remain

New Delhi:

Members of the Iran women's team have returned home after seeking asylum in Australia during their recent trip for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. The group travelled from Australia via Istanbul before heading toward the eastern Turkish city of Igdir. From there, they completed the final leg by road, crossing into Iran through the Gurbulak Border Gate after clearing passport checks.

Scenes at the airport in Igdir showed players carrying their luggage as they boarded transport for the border journey. As per media reports, one player briefly acknowledged cameras with a wave before departure, moments before the squad began the final stretch of travel.

Their return follows a complicated situation that unfolded in Australia, where several members of the travelling party had initially applied for asylum. Authorities in Australia granted humanitarian visas to a group that included players and a staff member, citing concerns about their potential safety if they went back to Iran.

What happened during the tournament?

Notably, attention intensified earlier in the month during a Women’s Asian Cup fixture, when many of the players refrained from singing the national anthem. The moment came against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, after strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Iranian state television later referred to the individuals involved as “wartime traitors”.

The team’s campaign in the tournament, which had begun amid those developments, ended more than a week ago. In the days that followed, five of the individuals who had originally sought asylum chose to withdraw their applications. Reports in Australian media confirmed the most recent reversal happened earlier this week.

Those players rejoined the main squad in Kuala Lumpur, where the team had regrouped after departing Sydney. In the meantime, the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated that the returning members would be welcomed back by their families and the country.

Nevertheless, two players remain in Australia. They are said to be training with a club in the A-League system, separate from the group that has now completed its journey home.