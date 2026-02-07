PM Modi receives warm welcome after arriving in Malaysia on two-day visit | Video During his two-day visit, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with the Malaysian prime minister on Sunday, which are expected to produce a number of agreements to further expand cooperation between the two nations.

Kuala Lumpur:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Kuala Lumpur on a two-day visit where he was received by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Landed in Kuala Lumpur. Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia."

PM Modi to hold wide-ranging talks with Malaysian PM

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with the Malaysian prime minister on Sunday, which are expected to produce a number of agreements to further expand cooperation between the two nations.

In his departure statement, he had signalled that the visit would focus on a major push for deeper defence cooperation and robust economic engagement between the two countries.

"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," PM Modi said.

Will aim to deepen defence and security ties: PM Modi

"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he added. India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024.

In the delegation-level talks, New Delhi is set to once again press Kuala Lumpur to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Modi's visit features a "rich agenda and will give a major boost to the special partnership between India and Malaysia".

PM Modi to address Indian community in Kuala Lumpur

The prime minister will address the Indian community at an event in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday afternoon. "I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world," PM Modi said.

"Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provide a strong foundation to our historic friendship," he added.

