PCB gives first hint of breaking down on India boycott in T20 World Cup 2026 after SLC's request: Report The Pakistani government had directed its national team to boycott the league stage match against India in the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has given a hint of a U-Turn.

New Delhi:

The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to approach its government once again after Sri Lanka Cricket requested a reconsideration of Pakistan’s decision to boycott the T20 World Cup league stage match against India scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

Recently, the Pakistan government cleared the national team’s participation in the World Cup; it directed the side not to take the field against India at the R Premadasa Stadium. An India vs Pakistan fixture is considered the most commercially significant for the ICC and broadcasters. A no-India-Pakistan game will impact the stakeholders, including the SLC and the broadcasters. The SLC has written to the PCB highlighting the potential financial losses and damage to the tournament’s image in Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the event with India.

While Pakistan won't travel to India for any of their fixtures, they have refused to play the India game at a neutral venue, breaching the agreement that the BCCI and the PCB agreed for the global events.

Pakistan, who opened their campaign against the Netherlands at the Singhalese Sports Club, is said to be taking the appeal seriously. "Obviously, Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at the government-to-government and cricket level. So the mail from their Board can't be ignored just like that," a source aware of the developments said on Saturday as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Mohsin Naqvi has been contacted directly by the Sri Lankan Board President Shammi Silva and has been reminded that at this time Sri Lanka need Pakistan to step up for them as without Pakistan and India matches, the Sri Lankan Board would stand to lose extra revenues from gate money, hospitality sales etc," the source added.

The source said that Naqvi had assured his counterpart (Shammi Silva) he would consult the government and get back to him. He said media reports that Pakistan had also rejected Sri Lanka's request were not correct. "PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not even been in the country since yesterday and is due back today. He will bring the email to the notice of the Prime Minister on ending the boycott of the India match and then a decision would be made on the matter by Monday," the source said.

He pointed out that as recently as last November, the Sri Lankan government had stood firmly by Pakistan, stepping in when some Sri Lankan players considered returning home mid-tour due to security concerns. "Not only the Sri Lankan Board but the government directed the players to complete the white ball tour," he said.