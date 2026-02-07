Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders 3-day digging-site report, vows disciplinary action after Janakpuri pit horror Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated robust, uninterrupted and highly visible barricading around every work site by all departments in Delhi, designed to block accidental entry by pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

New Delhi:

Following the tragic Janakpuri accident that claimed biker Kamal Dhyani's life in an open pit, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a stern view on Saturday (February 7), issuing time-bound directives to all departments and agencies to enforce rigourous safety at excavation sites across the national capital. CM Gupta mandated an immediate review of all digging works, with a consolidated report due to the Chief Secretary within three days and warned of strict disciplinary action against any negligence. The Chief Secretary's Office Memorandum outlines an eight-point framework applicable to PWD, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), NDMC, DISCOMs and all contractors.

CM Rekha Gupta's strong response to prevent future losses

Expressing profound concern over safety lapses, CM Gupta declared loss of life due to negligence "unacceptable," emphasising that public safety trumps all. "Accountability will be fixed and strict action will follow wherever lapses are found," the official statement affirmed. Departments must cascade these instructions to field officials for round-the-clock monitoring, ensuring no corners are cut.

Comprehensive 8-point safety directive

The mandate covers all construction, repair, and maintenance involving road, footpath, or utility excavations-

Warning signage: Proper, adequate signs prominently placed well in advance from all approaches. Night visibility: Mandatory reflector lights, blinkers, and luminous tapes around pits and barricades, especially at night or low visibility. Robust barricading: Strong, continuous, conspicuous barriers enclosing entire sites to block pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle access. Site cleanliness: No visible excavated material or open digging to passersby and prevent dust pollution. Pedestrian and traffic management: Safe pathways and diversions coordinated with authorities, minimising disruption. Fixed accountability: Clear responsibility on field officers, engineers and contractors. Regular inspections: Engineers-in-charge to conduct frequent checks throughout project duration. Time-bound audit: Immediate review of all ongoing and recent sites, detailed report on locations, measures and fixes submitted within three days.

Enforcement and broader implications

Field engineers must verify compliance daily, with violations triggering immediate disciplinary and legal action. The directive spans the National Capital Territory, underscoring the government's resolve post-Janakpuri.

"Citizen safety is paramount, and enforcement will be closely monitored," officials reiterated, signalling systemic reforms to avert repeats of Friday's horror.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police nabs subcontractor Rajesh Prajapati for ignoring biker's fatal fall into open DJB pit

ALSO READ: Janakpuri biker death: Three Delhi Jal Board officials suspended, contractor booked