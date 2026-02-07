Delhi Police arrests subcontractor Rajesh Prajapati for ignoring biker's fatal fall into open DJB pit | VIDEO Kamal's twin brother, Karan Dhyani, described the family's desperate all-night hunt for him, rushing to Dabri, Vikas Puri and Sagarpur police stations without any aid. Their lawyer, Advocate Astha Chaturvedi, slammed the Delhi Jal Board for "complete carelessness.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police arrested subcontractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati on Saturday (February 7) for allegedly failing to alert authorities after biker Kamal Dhyani fell into a 15-20 feet deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri, west Delhi. The 47-year-old from Tri Nagar, charged under FIR No. 35/2026 at Janakpuri police station (Section 105 BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), arrived at the site late Thursday night, saw the man and his bike submerged, yet left without notifying police. Further arrests are expected as the probe into DJB negligence deepens.

The night of the tragedy

Kamal Dhyani, a Kailashpuri resident, was riding home from his Rohini workplace late Thursday when his bike plunged into the unsecured DJB pit around 11 PM. A passing family spotted him falling, immediately informing a nearby security guard and a man in a tent by the pit- both Rajesh's employees. The tent dweller relayed the news to Rajesh, who reached the site that night, confirmed the bike and victim inside, but drove home instead of calling police. Kamal's body and motorcycle were discovered Friday morning by another passerby.

Subcontractor's callous response

Investigation pinpointed Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, son of Pratap Singh Prajapati, as the key accused for his inaction despite direct knowledge hours before police were tipped off. Police confirmed he inspected the scene but prioritized leaving over rescue or reporting. The FIR also targets DJB officials and the main contractor for the site's hazards, with more arrests imminent.

Victim's family slams DJB negligence and probe delays

Kamal's twin brother Karan Dhyani recounted the family's frantic overnight search across Dabri, Vikas Puri, and Sagarpur stations, finding no help. Family lawyer Advocate Astha Chaturvedi accused DJB of "complete carelessness"- no warning signs, reflectors, lighting, barricades, or proper covering on a pit she claims was 20 feet deep amid widespread Janakpuri potholes. They decry 24+ hour delays in securing CCTV footage, demanding swift justice, official suspensions, and support for grieving parents. Karan lamented, "No one can compensate for my loss—I only want justice quickly."

Local outrage over reckless construction

Janakpuri resident Jaspreet Singh highlighted post-accident fixes: barricades, reflectors, and debris clearance appeared only Friday, after four months of open pits, construction waste, and traffic chaos blocking Paschim Vihar roads. Schoolchildren and commuters endured detours with zero prior safety measures. "They suddenly remembered barricades after the boy died," he fumed, underscoring systemic lapses forcing hasty cover-ups. Police continue investigating DJB laxity, evidence collection lags and potential accomplices, vowing accountability in this preventable death.