51 Naxals carrying total reward of Rs 1.61 crore surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division

Bastar (Chhattisgarh):

In a massive victory for India’s operation against maoism, 51 Naxalites carrying total reward of Rs 1.61 crore surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division on Saturday. The surrender coincided with the inauguration of the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, by President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Raipur on a three-day visit. The surrendered cadres include 34 women.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam said 30 cadres, including 20 women, surrendered in Bijapur district, while 21 others, including 14 female members, joined the mainstream in neighbouring Sukma district under the "Poona Margem rehabilitation initiative of Bastar Police.

Four Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

The development comes a week after four Naxalites, including two women, carrying cumulative rewards of Rs 8 lakh, surrendered along with their weapons in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on January 30, a senior police official said.

The cadres, who belonged to the Kistaram area committee of the south Bastar division of Maoists, turned themselves in here under the state’s ‘Poona Margem (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) initiative, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said.

Naxalites were impressed by state government’s rehabilitation policy

The Naxalites told the police that they were impressed by the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said. Of the surrendered cadres, Sodhi Joga, an area committee member, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

The others, Dabar Ganga, alias Madkam Ganga, Sodhi Raje, and Madvi Budhari, carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each, he said. They also handed over one Insas rifle, a Single Loading Rifle (SLR), one .303 rifle and a .315 rifle, and ammunition, he said, adding that police from Sukma district and Alluri Sitarama Raju district (Andhra Pradesh) played a key role in their surrender.

The newly established security camps in the Kistaram and Golapalli areas of Sukma, improved road connectivity, and the success of continuous and effective anti-Naxal operations have resulted in frequent surrender of cadres in the region, he said.

Security camps help curb Maoist activities

These security camps have helped curb Maoist activities, and their area of free movement has been significantly reduced, he said. The surrendered cadres will be provided with rehabilitation, financial assistance, and other facilities as per government policy, he added.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan appealed to all the remaining Maoist cadres active in the area to give up violence, assuring them that the government would provide them security and a dignified life.

