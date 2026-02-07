Ghaziabad triple tragedy: Depression over seized mobile phones leads to minor sisters suicide Ghaziabad triple tragedy: Interrogation uncovered that Chetan Kumar shares his home with three wives who are biological sisters: Sujata (mother of Nishika), Heena (mother of Prachi and Pakhi) and Tina.

Ghaziabad:

In a heartbreaking incident, three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, took their own lives after their father confiscated their phones, cutting them off from their beloved Korean culture, online games and virtual friends, police investigations have revealed.

The fatal night and suicide note

Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) jumped from the ninth floor of their residential tower in Bharat City Society, under the Trans-Hindon police station area, earlier this week. A handwritten suicide note addressed solely to their father, Chetan Kumar, highlighted their despair. The girls expressed deep attachment to him, more than to their mothers, and blamed the loss of their phones for their emotional distress. Fingerprints from the note and related messages have been sent to the forensic science laboratory, with results pending.

Father's crackdown on phone addiction

Police say the sisters were obsessed with Korean culture, including K-pop, dramas, and online games. Kumar had recently bought phones for Nishika (three months ago) and Prachi (15 days ago) but seized them after noticing excessive use. He even sold the devices. On the night of the tragedy, the girls borrowed their mother's phone but couldn't access their Korean apps. No such app activity was found on the seized device by the forensic team.

Family's complex dynamics

Interrogation revealed Kumar lives with three wives- all biological sisters, Sujata (Nishika's mother), Heena (Prachi and Pakhi's mother), and Tina. The girls' strong bond with their father was evident, as the suicide note ignored their mothers entirely. A nine-page pocket diary recovered from their room on Thursday further exposed their immersion in Korean fandom and hints of family discord.

Father's suspicious history

This isn't the family's first brush with tragedy. In 2015, Kumar's live-in partner died after falling from a flat roof in Rajendra Nagar Colony, Sahibabad. Initially suspicious, police later ruled it a suicide. DCP (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil confirmed the case was closed.

Ongoing probe and cyber trail

Treating the deaths as suicides, police are verifying Kumar's claims of the girls' gaming addiction while exploring family circumstances. Cyber crime teams are tracing the sold phones via IMEI numbers to recover Korean app data. The probe spans multiple angles, awaiting forensic reports. The sisters were cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday evening (February 4), leaving a community in shock over the perils of digital obsession in fractured homes.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)